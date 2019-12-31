Halifax officials are asking residents to be aware of the thickness of ice on lakes and ponds – Halifax

Loading...

Published on December 31, 2019 at 1:08 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency urge residents to make sure the ice is thick enough before ice skating or hiking in the region's lakes.

According to the HRM, temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days, which will have a direct impact on the thickness of the ice. Although the community runs an ice thickness testing program every winter, residents are encouraged to assess every situation and ice condition before entering frozen water.

READ MORE: A messy mix of snow, rain, and wind welcomes the new year across most of Atlantic Canada

"During the winter months, ice thickness reports for more than 70 community-tested lakes are available online," HRM said in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, the reports are updated weekly, depending on the weather conditions.

The story continues under the advertisement

READ MORE: Ringing in 2020 – What can you expect in Halifax on New Year's Eve?

The Canadian Red Cross recommends an ice thickness of at least 15 centimeters for single trips and at least 20 centimeters for group trips.

Extreme caution is required in areas where streams flow in and out of lakes.

According to the HRM, it is also important to note that ice conditions can vary across the entire surface of lakes and can change with weather conditions.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Public Safety (t) Halifax Ice Skating (t) Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (t) Halifax Regional Municipality (t) HRM (t) ICE SKATING (t) Ice Skating Safety (t) Ice Skating Safety (t) Nova Scotia (t) Nova Scotia Lakes (t) Rivers (t) Ice Skating (t) Winter (t) Canada (t) News