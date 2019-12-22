Halifax Mooseheads swaps captain for draft picks

Loading...

The Halifax Mooseheads traded their captain for prospects for the Moncton Wildcats.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx will cross the national border in exchange for a first and second place winner in 2020 and another in 2022.

This is Groulx & # 39; fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He currently has 41 points in 26 games, scored 15 goals and has 26 assists.

The 19-year-old was selected first overall in the 2016 draft. He has spent his entire career with the Mooseheads.

He will complete his tenure with the herd with a total of 207 points, the seventh in franchise history. He played 221 games in the regular season and scored 22 points in 25 playoff games in the President Cup.

Groulx was ranked 54th overall for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

On Saturday, Groulx was the last cut Hockey Canada made before finalizing its 23-man squad. The two Mooseheads Jared McIsaac and Raphael Lavoie each earned a place in the team.

The Mooseheads currently occupy 13th place in the QMJHL classification with a record of 15-15-2-1, while the Wildcats occupy third place with a record of 24-9-0-0.

It won't be long before Groulx returns to Halifax as the Wildcats are set to face the Mooseheads on January 3 at the Scotiabank Center.

