Half-Life: Alyx Dev Team has an AMA, Half-Life Games that are currently free on Steam

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

There are two pieces today with regard to Half-Life. First of all, the Half-Life: Alyx dev team posted an AMA on Reddit, and they actually provide some intriguing answers to what kind of changes and design rules Valve followed when developing the game. Half-Life: Alyx, for example, does not make much use of jumping, partly because players do not like jumping in VR. Instead of relying on jumps, the game has a continuous mantle system and rarely uses jumping. Creatures respond more to audio signals than before and a great deal of effort has been made to tune environments to make them ‘sonically interesting’ to reward players’ exploration.

When asked if Half-Life: Alyx would make weapons, Valve replied with:

We do not make weapons because of our experience with play testing – in short, we discovered that players themselves do not notice that they are missing (spectators do of course), and they do not like it when they hide their view.

However, we actually simulate invisible arms that connect from your hands back to your HMD, and we use these to detect impossible things, such as closing a drawer completely around your wrist.

We are planning to release a video that goes into the technology behind our VR hands / interactions / etc, so more will come soon.

Weapons only need one hand, but you have the option to maintain your goal with your free hand. According to Valve, one of Alyx’s goals was to focus on playing with two hands at the same time, which means that you have to ensure that you have a free hand to perform actions with while playing. They write: “We have a few systems for inventory and weapon selection, all designed with the aim of focusing players on the environment as much as possible. We have an “over the shoulder” contextual stock system for ammunition with you, your weapon hand has a fast weapon selection function and we have a pair of wrist bags for some other items. “

The AMA touches on a mixture of technical subjects, knowledge, design decisions and game development. But here, I think, the answer is that for many people the most important thing will be:

With the exception of a few adjustments to the absolute final scene, the game is ready. Many of us at Valve and playtesters have played the entire game multiple times.

At the moment we are mainly busy polishing and repairing bugs, and that is where we hope to be at this point in the development cycle. We are convinced that we will achieve our intended release. (We allow the Valve Time to happen before we announced the game.)

Almost four years after the Oculus Rift went on sale, Beat Saber is closest to VR for a great app. It has been a long time since a single piece of software was enough to drive an identifiable wave of hardware purchases for consumers, partly because it was so long ago that a fundamentally new piece of hardware came on the market. In the early 1990s, The 7th Guest led to more CD-ROM sales. In the mid-1990s, games such as Quake, Quake II and the original Half-Life led to more sales of 3D graphic cards, as gamers saw the difference between hardware and software display. There was a time, no matter how strange it may seem, when PC users were waiting in line to buy copies of Windows 95 – meaning they were also waiting in line to purchase the hardware upgrades that were needed to buy it to turn.

There is no guarantee that even a Half-Life: Alyx bomb can do the same trick, but if a company probably does, it would be Valve. Both Half-Life and Half-Life 2 were titles that pushed the game design forward in ways that still resonate today. Half-Life: Alyx can someday be remembered as the title that has brought a whole new type of gaming to public consciousness … or yet another example of how impossible it is for any company to meet the blown expectations of fans. Worst of all, it might just be mediocre – not bad enough to be memorable, not good enough to move the needle in a certain direction.

As part of the run-up to Half-Life: Alyx, Valve makes all games in the Half-Life franchise free until Alyx is released. If you want to refresh yourself on the adventures that Gordon Freeman has experienced or show them to a friend who hasn’t played, this is an excellent time to do it. I actually travel back through Half-Life via the excellent Black Mesa, which I highly recommend if you haven’t played it.

Read now: