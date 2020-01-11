Hal Smith, author of his own Pirates home run in 1960, dies in Texas

Loading...

Bill Mazeroski always backed down when asked if he had hit the biggest homerun in baseball history.

“Damn,” Maz replied whenever I spoke to Bradenton, “I didn’t even hit the biggest circuit of this game”

Hal smith, whose home run of three points for the Pirates in match 7 of the 1960 World Series against the Yankees would be overshadowed a round later by the legendary shooting of Maz, deceased Thursday at age 89 in Columbus, Texas, a small town near Houston.

And yes, it was Mr. Smith’s circuit that set the stage and, almost, stole it, on that magical fall day at Forbes Field half a century ago.

He had started game seven on the Pirates’ bench, his peloton status with another catcher Smoked burgess after limiting it to two starts in the series. But when the manager Danny Murtaugh had raised Burgess for a runner, Smith had a chance to play and entered the area in the eighth inning with two runners – Dick groat and Roberto Clemente — On the base.

The odds were against him. Two exits. A 2-2 count. And then Smith did it off New York Jim Coates:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xfpxgasPls [/ integrated]

As NBC radio presenter Chuck Thompson announced to a national audience, “We have just seen and shared one of the great moments in baseball!”

He must have felt that. Groat and Clemente waited for Smith at the plate, then bounced like children escorting him to the Pirates’ shelter, where he was again attacked. And on the seats, as described by Mel Allen, the NBC television presenter, “Pandemonium!”

Alas, the home team ran dry on the pitch, and Mr. Smith’s grip on arguably the best homerun in baseball history lasted about 15 minutes.

Murtaugh was forced to turn to two tired starters to try to close it, and neither Bob friend or Harvey Haddix could withdraw it, New York scoring twice tied at 9-9. Which brought a certain second baseman to the bottom half to detonate his own circuit on almost the same spot of Forbes Field ivy that Smith had cleared.

“I knew I had hit it. It was the hardest ball I have ever hit at Forbes Field,” Smith recalls for the Associated Press in 2010 at a meeting on the 50th anniversary of this team held at PNC Park. “that ball. I really hit that ball. I think it landed in a tree in Schenley Park. When I saw people celebrating, going crazy, I thought,” Oh oh, I do something.” “

His teammates have long been passionate about the role he played that day.

“I’ve always had too much credit,” said Maz.

“This is the biggest forgotten home run in baseball history, in my opinion,” said Groat at the time. “I always felt sorry for him because he was there, the hero, then he was taken away from him. People forget that.”

“If it weren’t for his home run,” said Face, “Maz wouldn’t have meant anything.”

Later in 2010, when a rare copy of the full movie from Game 7 had been found in the wine cellar of the former owner and singer of world renown. Bing Crosby, it was shown to all living members of the 1960 Pirates in a downtown theater. Mr. Smith had been unable to attend the summer gathering at PNC Park for health reasons, but was at this meeting.

And when his time came, when the ball crossed the fence again, he received the loudest, longest, and hottest ovation of the night, including from his teammates.

Mr. Smith never regretted his fate in this regard.

“Joe Brown Complimented me as thin as ever, ” said Smith in 2010, referring to the general manager of this team. “He said my home run was the biggest thrill of his life.” I said, “What about Maz? And he said, “After hitting that circuit, I knew we were going to win.” “

That would represent the peak of Mr. Smith’s 10 season championship with the Orioles, Athletics, Pirates, Colt .45s and Reds, and he beat .267 with 58 homers. Originally from Illinois, he retired to Texas after his playing days.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife Ann, girl Debbie Perkins and her husband Ralph, son Dan Smith and his wife Lisa, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

To continue reading, log into your account: