Hal Boyd: Romney’s voice and the demands of a Christian conscience

By announcing his decision to condemn the president for abuse of power – while at the same time voting to acquit the Congress obstruction – Utah’s first-year senator did not shy away from invoking his faith.

“I am deeply religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am, “said Republican Senator Mitt Romney, pausing on Wednesday with emotion on the senate floor. “I take an oath before God as a huge consequence.”

On Fox News, he quoted a famous hymn from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: “Do what is right; let the consequence follow. “He quoted the Latter-day Sacred Scriptures to the Atlantic:” Investigate diligently, always pray and believe, and all things will work together for your good. “

His voice, he said, was the result of an “inescapable conviction,” imposed by “my oath before God.”

Meanwhile, all Romney’s Republican colleagues voted in the Senate uniform to acquit President Donald Trump. Many of them, such as Romney, no doubt consider themselves ‘deeply’ religious. And they too, I imagine, believe that their voices correspond to sacred oaths to uphold the constitution.

So who is right then? Does a Christian conscience arrange a voice to condemn? And what role should personal religious beliefs ultimately play in politics?

Or, in the words of Tertullian, what does Athens have to do with Jerusalem?

The Latter-day Saint thinker, Hugh Nibley, once claimed that believers should be “beyond politics” – his loyalty to the city of man, he argued, is at best a distraction from the necessary efforts to build the city of God. Others, of course, might respond by pointing to the biblical counsel to the captive Israelites in Babylon: “Seek the welfare of the city where I sent you in exile, and pray to the Lord on her behalf, for in her welfare you will find your well-being. “

“Build houses and live in it,” the text continues. “Plant gardens and eat their products … multiply there and do not decrease.”

In other words, stay a while. Plug in. Be a good neighbor and citizen. Get the best out of what you could consider as an imperfect environment to live your faith.

Does this not mean that good people of conscience – and especially those with strong religious beliefs – serve as a driving force, a hilltop town, a promoter of the common good in the communities and countries where they live? Does this not mean that believing citizens should try to bring their authentic religious self to the public square, based on a source of faith and charity, to help inform a common hope of flourishing and civil virtue?

Certainly. And yet there is wisdom in the caution of Nibley. Not because believers have to withdraw from public life and focus their efforts solely on their own backyards, but rather because the highest contributions of faith in the public square may lie in how it shapes people rather than policies.

More important than the way faith informs specific partisan debates – to blame or not to blame; to condemn or acquit – perhaps the way the faith alchemizes individuals (including politicians) into firmer souls. It is more about agreeing to a demanding path of religious devotion that makes the bad good and the good better than a series of ideas to help navigate statecraft.

Disciples don’t get that lofty title because they manage to insert their favorite text into a primetime television spot or find a way to lobby dogmas in omnibus credits.

… Faith’s highest contribution to the public square may have to do with how it shapes people rather than policy.

No matter how important evangelism or legislation focused on the good remains, true discipleship comes when human actions meet high ideals – as we, in Hamlet’s wisdom, allow divinity to be our goals.

That process, in turn, enables politicians to give Caesar what is due to her, without ignoring the urgent work of becoming people with a greater sense of duty towards the institutions and citizens they serve.

That process creates a conscience that is more interested in the common good – and the people around them or in front of it – than in gathering raw political power.

That process ultimately promotes more virtuous legislation, not because the laws are based directly on Scripture, but because laws stem from virtuous legislators as a natural extension of their character and a reflection of their desire to transcend the fleeting victories of realpolitik or the passing of breast threats to forsake a more sustainable and perfect union.

Ultimately, heaven may be less concerned with how each senator votes on deposition and much more with how we all tolerate ourselves – as political actors and as citizens – in relation to each other and to what extent we choose to trade with solidity in the good, as God gives us to see the good. “

Hal Boyd is a fellow of the Wheatley Institution at Brigham Young University. His views are his.