Haitians remember victims of a massive earthquake 10 years later

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haitians remembered the victims of the massive earthquake that killed more than 100,000 people a decade ago on Sunday, although the ceremony was occasionally marked by a protest against political maladministration.

President Jovenel Moise laid flowers at a memorial for the victims in a cemetery outside Port-au-Prince, accompanied by clergymen, officials of his government and foreign ambassadors.

“The January 12, 2010 earthquake left deep and indelible scars in the memory of an entire nation,” he said.

The earthquake with a force of 7.0 that hit the capital and the surrounding areas just before 5 p.m. left a death toll ranging from around 100,000 to more than 300,000 people. Thousands still have insufficient shelter ten years later, and the long-term earthquake is generally seen as a failure by both the Haitian government and foreign governments and aid organizations.

Marie-Andre Michelle 42, said her children were 15 and 18 years old during the earthquake and although she did not know if they were buried in the cemetery of St. Christophe, she had saved to buy flowers to go to the monument go their honor.

“I’m not sure my children are on this site. Bodies were picked up from the hospital like animals,” she said. “God only knows where they are now.”

A small group of demonstrators led by the well-known Haitian comedian Mathias Dandor was driven back from the ceremony by the police, but then reached the memorial and destroyed the wreath of white flowers left by Moise and left their own place.

They said they protested against years of government mismanagement, including Moise’s failure to tackle corruption or improve the economy or security.

“The negligence of the state has cost thousands of people their lives,” Dandor said.

