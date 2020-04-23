Hairstylist and YouTuber Brad Mondo reacts to everyone’s compelling quantine dye work

Brad Mondo is YouTube’s hairstyle.

Mondo started posting his very popular “Hairdresser React” series three years ago, when he tried to establish a YouTube presence. Since then, he has garnered nearly 4.6 million subscribers watching him retaliate for bleaching failures, terrible box dye jobs, and rough house haircuts.

The popularity of her channel has led her to coveted partnerships with fellow YouTubers, a hair care product line, XMondo Hair, and a dedicated fanbase who are ready to drop their own hair in an effort to be featured on her channel. Last year, he joined the platform-de-jour and brought his reaction videos to TikTok, where he already has 2.2 million followers.

Mondo’s videos were often magnified, but he was never harsh in his reactions. She tends to be compassionate and offer solid, but constructive criticism – after all, her fans tend to be girls who are sensitive to their hair as well. And while he has been resisting the production of video tutorials for years, emphasizing the importance of seeing a professional hairdresser at risk in a disastrous DIY job, pandemics have rethought his beliefs. Since conducting social work training and staying at home will close out unnecessary businesses like hair salons, Mondo has started posting a series of home hair tutorials.

“I know many of us are on our break points,” he said in a rare video tutorial on hair coloring at home. “Everyone wants to do something drastic in their hair right now just to feel something. And I got it!”

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98dPekpSVGQ [/ embedded]

During a phone call with Mashable, he explained why the pandemic had replaced him, and what he was thinking about everyone’s impediments.

Hello Brad, hello?

Good! How are you?

I’m really beautiful! You know, quarantine. It will go as far as possible.

Yes, I’m in New York … It’s a bit chilly, but I just want my city back!

Well thanks for hopping on the phone with me. We were about a month into quarantine, and people were doing really wild things with their hair. As a professional hairdresser, what do you think of all the imposing bangs and impulse bleaching jobs they record today.

There are two sides to me. I’m glad that people experiment with their hair and wild and do what they want. After all, the hair is growing. As long as you’re OK with this it’s probably wrong, I said alright. I saw some really awful things going on, a lot of meltdowns … I mean, listen, more content, the merrier for me.

Can you tell me more about your Hairdresser React series and why did you start it?

I started a few years ago, and I have a hard time making my YouTube channel. And I uploaded a video called “Watching Someone Kill Their Hair” or something like that. It was never called the Hair Hair Reaction in the first place, and overnight it had half a million views and I had 5,000 subscribers. And I was like, “Wow, there’s something I deserve to achieve.” I did this, and for the first six months or so I was doing four Hair Loss reactions a week, and my channel was developing fast. Eventually I switched to Hairdresser React once a week, and people have remained interested for the past three years.

So you’ve recently pivoted to TikTok. Why do you think the app promotes a culture where people are interested in watching your reaction to other people messing with their hair?

That’s another thing I’m a bit surprised about. Not to be surprised, but I don’t know if it wants to be translated as well, especially since many TikToks don’t speak to me. I’m just thin. How many people do I care to make faces in bad pigmentation?

And I can’t believe how much people enjoy it, which is really cool. I think I really reinforce myself as the person you see reacting to something, especially in hair situations.

I’ve noticed people coming to my For Your Page who explicitly tagged you in their evil dye jobs.

Even though I’m scrolling through my For You Page now I see people like, “Hey Brad, I’m doing this video for you.” A month ago I didn’t even expect myself to do TikTok like I do now. It’s really cool to do anything right now, and to be a big star there.

What are the worst mistakes you’ve seen in these videos over the last three years?

Oh god, a lot.

I see most of the mistakes when people have their hair whitened. People are not using the right products, usually people are just going for a quick developer, and they just want to get their hair as white as possible. And you have to be patient with the process when you lighten your hair, or else it won’t look good and your hair will be damaged.

I’ve seen people too, they don’t use enough bleach, it’s very lightweight. Everyone who watches my channel knows that I hate it. They kind of lightly coat [their hair] and wonder why it’s like, completely orange. You have to use enough, you have to mix well.

And people don’t know what toner is. If you’re trying to get your hair, a very silver blonde, that’s when a toner comes in. People will either bleach their hair and leave it like that, or they will use purple shampoo. People don’t use it right.

Photo: Screenshot by tiktok

Photo: screenshot / brad mondo

I’ve seen your reaction to videos like, people are whitening their hair and then pulling clumps of damaged hair, or people shaving their hair because most of them fall out. that. As a content creator, it obviously makes good content for you, but as a hairdresser what is your real reaction to that?

As the creator of this content is like, ooh I just found a diamond in the rough. But as a hairdresser, when I watch these videos in real life, I get shivering every time I see really, really bad things happening on camera. I’m really getting full body shaking. I’m like, oh my god, this is a real person. He has to live with it for years to come. You know there is a mental need for these people, and I just feel for them.

Funny to watch, but this is their real life. I have clients come in and have damaged hair, and just sit there crying.

You never know how they really feel. That’s why I always try to be nice to people, because it’s a sensitive topic, burning all your hair. Some people care more about others.

Why do you think recording wild hair changes like shaving your head or trying to blonde is so popular on TikTok?

I think this is like back-to-back content. We all have hair, most of us, and women have a strong hair attachment. This is something that we can all relate to, so you know when you see someone dye their hair in this wild color, you know that it works well with them.

Everyone in their life has gotten their hair done once, and know the feeling of what it is.

And I know especially during the quarantine, these hair changes are rich famous today. Brutal bangs, bleaching jobs – I was guilty of dyeing my own hair at home because I was quarantined. Why do you think big, drastic hair changes are so popular today? Why do you think they are associated with anxiety?

We try to entertain ourselves. There is nothing else to do. I think people just want to have fun in some way and feel good about themselves. Considering the salons are all closed, I think people still want to feel refreshed and renewed, even if for themselves, it doesn’t feel like they have allowed themselves in the whole situation. this.

People are trying to do something exciting while they can’t leave their house, or they are just trying to keep their look and feel good to themselves while stuck inside.

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RB5GlP91v7E [/ embedded]

You have posted a series of videos about color theory and cutting your own hair in home tutorials. Do you accept that people can’t wait to see a professional?

Yes, so I actually argued for a long time if I wanted to make videos like that. I have had a channel for many, many years – four years now – and I have never done a real home-tutorial.

But I was like, people are going to do it somehow. People who go to a salon will go to a salon. People who do not go to a salon do not go to a salon. And I really can’t help that.

I make as many warnings at the beginning of my videos as I can. To say that this is not a replacement for a hairdresser, it is to get you and someone who knows what a professional haircut feels like, it feels a lot different than if you were doing it with yourself.

The older I get, the more I talk to fans of mine, the more I think about the hair about having fun. I’m worse at it than I used to be. I learned the rules, followed them, and ended up destroying them.

And for those who already have colored hair treated, or are discouraged by their split ends and want to take matters into their own hands, what is your advice? Dealing with themselves, or waiting for it?

You should keep in mind that this may be wrong when you enter. If you can deal with that, and maybe having a bad haircut until the salons open again, go for it. But just be aware of the precautions in the situation you are in, and take it seriously.

I see people who follow my tutorial and they don’t follow my directions and they wonder why it’s so bad. And like me, you know, you really have to follow the directions in this case. It takes time. And people want to do everything in 10 minutes, and like me, that doesn’t really work!

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSYP5IOb4SM [/ embedded]

I can’t wait to see how many people walk here with bangs.

It’s funny though! I know people buy a lot of box dyes, and they seem to sell everywhere. And even my product sales have gone wild over this whole thing.

I think people just want to change, and want to do some fun things on their own.

Do you think more accidental haircuts and hair color will become more normal after all this because so many people take matters into their own hands?

I hope! I’ve always thought that people too … follow the standard too much. I think it’s just like an unnoticed thing, experimenting with your hair, it’s so fun and liberating and it makes you a different person. I really hope people make changes, and we come out here with a whole new trend with hair.

I’ve seen the whole e-girl trend, with bangs that are all colorful. I like that. It’s such a great way to make a difference, it looks good to everyone.

So do you have any advice for people ay following your tutorials and ay trying to do their own hair at home just to get to the quarantine?

Certainly in the things I say. Start longer, you can always be shorter. And be prepared to change.

