Hair Love started with Streetlights, a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles that focuses on diversity

Numerous actors and filmmakers take part in the 92nd Academy Awards, including a nominee who started thanks to a non-profit program.

Oscar nominee and former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry says he already feels like a winner. He is the creator of “Hair Love”, one of the nominees in the “Short Film” category, who tells the story of an African-American father who has to learn how to style his daughter’s hair.

The journey to this success began in 2017 while at Streetlights, a LA-based training program for production assistants to promote diversity that Dorothy Thomson launched after the 1992 riots.

Former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry is behind the Oscar-nominated short film ‘Hair Love’

Cherry owes this experience to his success, which traditionally requires “connections” to get a job in Hollywood.

“I will forever be grateful to everyone who has been part of this program because I think it is a really important program,” said Cherry.

With Streetlights, students from different backgrounds learn how to work on a set and are put into their first jobs by the program. There is no fee for the physically and emotionally demanding training.

“They have to be harder for gender and ethnic diversity, they have to be better. So that’s what our program does,” said managing director Adele Wilson.

