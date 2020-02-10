‘Hair Love’ director Matthew Cherry tweeted about winning the Oscars 8 years ago

Former NFL professional and now Oscar-winning director Matthew Cherry seems to have already demonstrated his Academy Award victory in 2012.

Cherry directed Hair Love, a healthy and moving story about a black father learning to style his daughter’s hair while her mother recovers from an illness.

Eight years ago Cherry tweeted: “I will be nominated for an Oscar someday. I claim it now.”

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 2, 2012

What’s more, he also tweeted in 2016: “3D artists follow me? I got an Oscar-worthy short film idea with this image. Come to me.”

And it worked! On Sunday evening he and producer Karen Rupert Toliver took home the Academy Award for best short animation.

Cherry emphasized the importance of representation for young black children and drew attention to the Crown Act, a law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and texture. Cherry brought DeAndre Arnold, a teenager who was not allowed to graduate without cutting his dreadlocks, to the award ceremony.

“Hair love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We want to normalize black hair,” Cherry said during his acceptance speech. “There is a very important problem there. It is the Crown Act and if we can help this succeed in all 50 states, it will help stop stories like DeAndre Arnold, who is our special guest tonight.”

Twitter users congratulated Cherry on the victory and some very successful goals.

Representation is really powerful.

