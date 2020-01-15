Hailey Bieber, Elle Fanning and 17 other celebrities seen on leaving the gym in Los Angeles, California

If you need the inspiration to stay in shape or earn the body of a superstar, there is no better place than Los Angeles, California. After all, it is a city full of beautiful actors, models and musicians, all of whom are flawlessly fit. To operate these icons, the city is equipped with an almost endless amount of gyms, yoga studios and cross-fit centers.

The City of Angels is a place where you would like to accompany Hailey Beiber, Nick Jonas and Ariel Winter in their quest to stay in shape. And if you decide to visit Golds, Easton, IRON or one of the other facilities, chances are that you will meet one of these hot celebrities at least once. Without further ado, here are Hailey Bieber, Elle Fanning and 17 other celebrities who see the gymnasium in Los Angeles, California.

19 Hailey Beiber must stay in shape for her husband and maintain that steady salary

We do not know for sure whether Hailey Bieber has an observable talent that would exempt her from visiting the gym. It is therefore no surprise that she is seen and left behind so often. And we have to admit that the girl looks incredible! She can often be seen leaving a gym, dance studio, or yoga venue in West Hollywood, Brentwood, or Studio City.

18 Elle Fanning is a Super-Fit Angels in a city of theirs

Elle Fanning is easily one of the best young actors who works today. It is clear that she will have one career. She is just THAT talented. But Elle is also pretty fit. Here she leaves her Pilates class in Studio City in 2017. Because she does it consistently, there is no doubt that she has since been sculpted even more.

17 Jennifer Lopez ensures that Alex Rodriguez meets her standards

Alex Rodriguez was perhaps one of the most productive athletes of his generation, but let’s face it … his fitness level is not even comparable to that of Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo is a fit mom. She has always been and will probably always be. Here they are training in West Hollywood just before this year’s Golden Globe Awards, according to Just Jared.

16 Shawn Mendes never misses a moment to pump iron with the boys

Shawn Mendes is a regular at Equinox in Los Angeles. After all, he likes pumping iron with his friends in the gym. And he has to stay in shape if he wants to keep all his mega-thirsty fans, not to mention his hot AF girlfriend, Camila Cabello. No matter where in the world Shawn works, you can always expect him to stop his famous chaff with his headband.

15 Adam Levine goes to the gym … Surprise … Surprise …

Maroon 5 frontman and Hollywood hunk Adam Levine is known for his body. He may be 40 years old, but he rocks the appearance of an athletic 20-year-old. Here he is after sweat working at Dogpound Gym in early December 2019, according to Just Jared. The former voting judge is a regular at this meeting point in West Hollywood; that is precisely why the paparazzi have captured these candid photos.

14 Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund worked out sweat … then went to the gym

Emma Roberts clearly has no problem surrendering to the PDA with her handsome boyfriend Tron: Legacy star Garrett Hedlund. But if you went out with him, we doubt you would. Here they pay for parking in the summer of 2019 after a long session at the gym. You know what they say? Couples who exercise together, stay together … or something.

13 Justin Bieber shows off his body … for the 56,679th time …

Justin just can’t help himself, right? Well, it’s not so bad that he likes to show off his body. he works hard for it. Although every definition he has is under all thanks ink. The Biebs is a regular in several gyms in the Los Angeles area. But if he is going to love a girl as beautiful as Hailey, he should be.

12 Miles Teller keeps Buff for all those film roles

According to Just Jared, Whiplash star Miles Teller spent a lot of time in the gym preparing for Top Gun: Maverick. And boy does the guy look jacked! The paparazzi seemed to know exactly where he was going because they were well prepared for him when he left the gym in West Hollywood.

11 Vanessa Hudgens must wish Zac Efron that it was still 2007

How could Zac Efron no longer wish that he was with Vanessa Hudgens !? Just look at her! She is fitter than ever. According to Just Jared, the star of the High School Musical and Spring Breakers is a fixture in the gyms in Studio City, a township that is part of the Greater Los Angeles region. But of course she is. How else would she keep this in shape?

10 Dakota Fanning continues to compete with her sister, whether she knows it or not

Who is the Fanning, Elle or Dakota installer? According to our reports, they even seem beautiful. Both take their training quite seriously. Although, both are blessed with some pretty powerful genetics. We can’t help but think that these two are somewhat competitive. But that’s probably not correct, considering how supportive they are for each other on their social media accounts. #Sister love

9 Kumail Nanjiani somehow got a body

Men's health

The funny Kumail Nanjiani has absolutely stunned us with his physical evolution. The star of Silicon Valley and The Big Sick was never known for its fitness. But according to Men’s Health, the actor / comedian had to get in shape for his upcoming role in Marvel’s The Eternals. Frankly, we are all very impressed. Well done, Kumail!

8 Miley Cyrus came in like a medicine ball

Here’s Miley Cyrus leaving the gym in Los Angeles, according to Just Jared. The mega-star is an avid athlete and is proud of her level of fitness. And we have to admit that it is pretty impressive. Miley has always stayed in shape by making time to go to the gym in the midst of her incredibly hectic schedule.

7 Niall Horan tries to get a Harry Styles Bid

We’re just kidding, Niall. He may not be known for his body like his bandmate One Direction, but he is still a heartbreaker. Here he is after a session in the gym on a sunny Sunday afternoon, according to Just Jared. These pictures were taken shortly after his European tour, so we bet he was exhausted. Good for him for keeping a healthy routine.

6 Ariel Winter has dumped the blond guy but not the gym

Nowadays Ariel Winter looks fitter than ever. Maybe it’s because she dumped this blonde guy, according to Just Jared. Although he went to the gym with her almost every day. We have to hand it over to Ariel. She has experienced some very public problems with her image, so it’s nice to see that she feels so confident in her own skin.

5 The biceps of Nick Jonas can bring peace to the world

Seriously, the guy has a few huge biceps. That is because he is an avid athlete. Even if he is not company, Just Jared says he is in the gym almost every day. Here he barely fits his top when he arrives at the gym in chic Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

4 Ireland Baldwin and Sailor Brinkley-Cook know how to stay out of the shade

I have Celeb

Ireland Baldwin and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are daughters of mega celebrities. So they have to be compared a lot. But these young women are not afraid of stepping out of their parents’ shadow. Part of feeling confident enough to do this is to maintain an active lifestyle. And according to Got Celeb, both babes do exactly that.

3 Alessandra Ambrosio’s entire life is based on staying as fit as possible

If you are a high-end model like Victoria’s Secret girl Alessandra Ambrosio, you have to stay in shape. It is therefore no surprise that she is often seen when she leaves the gym. Here she leaves one in Brentwood, according to Just Jared. We want to be a fly on the wall during one of her sessions to see how she manages to keep such an incredible figure.

2 Ryan Russell and Corey O’Brien are Big and Little Gym Bros

Completed soccer player Ryan Russell was recently seen leaving Rumble Gym in Los Angeles with his friend Corey O’Brien, according to Just Jared. The couple was there to do a boxing lesson together, which is pretty impressive. Although both are incredibly buff, we would expect nothing less. In fact, we are surprised that they need lessons at all.

1 Lucy Hale Is Your Quintessential L.A. Gym-Girl

Lucy Hale is definitely your ultimate Hollywood gym girl. According to Just Jared, she often ran from a gym to her car while balancing a protein shake or iced coffee … For those who don’t know, that’s pretty much the look. The entire city, from Brentwood to Culver, is filled with young men and women who draw this precise look.