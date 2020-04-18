Hailey Baldwin congratulates sister Alaia on pregnancy

Hailey Baldwin is all established to turn into the “cool aunt” in the loved ones, congratulating huge sister Alaia Baldwin on her pregnancy with husband Andrew Aronow.

Alaia, 27, shared the news Friday through Instagram in a picture of birthday boy Aronow kissing her newborn bump, captioning the flick, “I produced one thing excess special for @andrewaronow’s birthday this year….. #BABYARONOW coming to ya August 2020 #👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻 #🎀🎀🎀it’s a girl🎀 🎀🎀 #happybirthday and #yourewelcome.”

Hailey, 23, immediately jumped into the remark area to share in their joy, creating, “My niece” and “Screaming!!!!” prior to sharing the image to her own Instagram Story.

“I’m gonna be an Aunty!!!!!!!” she captioned the pic.

The product advised Vogue Arabia in 2018 that although she’s searching ahead to parenthood, she and partner Justin Bieber are in no hurry.

“I really like young children and I simply cannot wait around to have my very own. I would say that now, which is a nearer fact, but certainly not anytime before long.”

Bieber agrees, telling Zane Lowe shortly just after his next wedding ceremony to Baldwin, “I want to start off my possess family members in because of time. I want to take pleasure in getting married for a minor bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, construct far more of our marriage. I imagine that it’s surely the following stage, for certain.”