Hailey Baldwin can't get enough of these $ 380 jeans

Hailey Baldwin may be the queen of streetwear, but she has a new favorite look.

The 22-year-old model came out with the same pair of light wash Khaite jeans ($ 380) consecutively this week.

He designed the first look with a beige simulated Jil Sander sweater ($ 1,150), a blazer by favorite designer Virgil Abloh ($ 1,715) and Chloe Gosselin heels with leopard print ($ 825). He also complemented with Jennifer Fisher mini hoops ($ 265), a Bottega Veneta bag ($ 2,480) and Krewe sunglasses ($ 295).

Two days later, Mrs. Bieber rocked the high-waisted tight jeans with the same bag, a different pair of Jennifer Fisher hoops ($ 750), casually named after her stylist, Maeve Reilly, and a similar style of glasses Sun. Saint Laurent time ($ 380). He also wore a Card of the Opening Ceremony ($ 275) and Gianni mules ($ 169).

It seems that the star was preparing for the holiday season; She visited the Nine Zero One hairdresser while away from home. However, in Bieber's true form, he switched to an oversized Drew House sweater to watch a movie at home.

