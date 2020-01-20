Hail, fire, flood and a wall of dust - and there will be even wilder weather

Social media has been flooded with apocalyptic scenes that show how a giant dust storm turned day to night in a matter of minutes as it swept through regional New South Wales.

Hailstones the size of golf balls hit Melbourne, flash floods wreaked havoc in Queensland, and authorities in Tasmania announced strict water conservation rules as they struggled to deal with drought.

While the deadly bush fires continue to rage on the east coast and another man confirmed the death after the burns in the NSW flames.

Huge brown clouds choked Dubbo and the surrounding towns shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday. The dust was so thick that it dimmed the sun and triggered abrupt thunderstorms.

Dubbo now…. pic.twitter.com/gsiJ501NfW

– Heath Harrison (@HeathHarro) January 19, 2020

And the wild weather is not over yet. When the Sunday was over, strong gusts of wind and large hail could be part of the mix.

Heavy rain that has fallen in Victoria has been welcomed in fire-ravaged communities – but it could pose a new problem if there is a risk of flash floods.

On Sunday, violent thunderstorms and harmful wind gusts rolled through Queensland. The weather was so extreme that Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said it was a “one in 100 year event”.

Loder Creek on the Gold Coast recorded 330 millimeters of precipitation, told ABC.

“We had an emergency warning for this rain because we had flash floods in some locations and a 1 in 100 year event in some locations.”

While heavy rain drenched parts of Australia and communities with sand and dust covers, the unprecedented bushfire season continues to unfold.

8 hours of rain on the #GoldCoast and we people in boats on the streets of Southport. 🚣‍♂️ ☔️ pic.twitter.com/2GWL4mdb2K

– Ricky Kroesen (@rickykroesen) January 17, 2020

An 84-year-old man who was burned to death on New Year’s Eve in the town of Cobargo in the Bega Valley died on the weekend and increased the number of victims of the NSW forest fire crisis to 21.

NSW

Up to 180 millimeters of rain drenched many cities on the central north coast and in the region of the northern rivers on Sunday evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a series of severe inland thunderstorm warnings for NSW inland on Sunday evening, with the associated winds creating massive clouds of dust.

11 minutes from the first to the last #duststorm #dubbo #straya pic.twitter.com/5mHEzPB6u6

– Ben Walker (@ walkerb83), January 19, 2020

A gust of 94 km / h was measured in Parkes around 6:30 p.m. and a gust of 107 km / h in Dubbo around 7:45 p.m., the BOM announced.

In the southern part of the state, strong winds blew across the sky, resulting in fewer measured falls. The thunderstorms will continue on Monday.

Looks like the dog is about to be pulled off the chain. Dust storm rolls in Central NSW. #AirQuality #duststorm #Australiabushfire pic.twitter.com/vSzTkqdnyu

– Tobie Payne (@ tobeee123), January 19, 2020

“Tomorrow we have a very active thunderstorm forecast, especially in the southeast and central parts of the state and in parts of the southwest slopes,” said Barr.

But here, too, they should move quickly with some “extremely strong gusts of wind”. There could also be large hailstones.

The winds will move more from the north and west in the middle of the week and bring drier and warmer air on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This means that the fire risks increase again on both days and the problems of our fire brigade are increasing,” said Barr.

Moisture is expected to return on Friday and weekend.

There were still 75 fires on Saturday across New South Wales, compared to well over 100 a few days ago.

Victoria

Golf balls the size of a golf ball threw to Melbourne on Sunday. In the eastern parts of the state, heavy rain, noxious winds, and large hail are possible over two days.

“We will experience some potential flash floods and severe thunderstorms, including some damaged fire areas, over the next few days,” said emergency services minister Lisa Neville.

She told reporters that up to 70 people should fly back to the small town of Mallacoota, where thousands of bushfires were caught on the beach.

“We hope that tomorrow … 300 people want to fly back, and that will be our top priority, and we’re looking for around 70 people who can fly back tomorrow,” said Neville.

#Australia wins as the place with the most extreme weather I’ve ever lived. Last week I tried to protect my eyes and lungs from smoke. Today #hail is bigger than anything I’ve ever seen. Magpies with broken wings 😢. Houses and cars with broken windows, floods, etc. #melbweather ☄️ pic.twitter.com/zNQFMWMp8q

– Djuke Veldhuis (@DjukeVeldhuis) January 19, 2020

She said that priority was given to people who reunited with family members who stayed in the stranded coastal town of East Gippsland.

The government also hopes to clear roads for the isolated community so that people can access abandoned land and vehicles due to the fires.

The weather agency confirmed that the state would soon be hit by downpours, but the rainfall would be “hit and missed” and flames would be unlikely to be extinguished.

“Victoria is close to the wettest two-day period in many, many months,” said Dean Narramore, senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday.

Queensland

The south coast of Queensland is preparing for more rains and thunderstorms after major highways are closed for six hours on Sunday and theme parks closed due to flooding.

Up to 300 millimeters of torrential rainfall was recorded overnight in the state, which led to “dangerous and life-threatening” flash floods on major roads.

Police received more than 50 reports of flooded roads, while SES responded to more than 100 deployments on the Gold Coast alone, another 60 between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

“IF IT’S FLOODED, FORGET IT”

@BOM_Qld reported flash floods in some parts of the state this morning due to heavy overnight rains.

Fast moving water can be extremely unpredictable and have devastating consequences. pic.twitter.com/dqqhXWOj9P

– Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) January 17, 2020

Severe floods caused MovieWorld, Wet n Wild, Dreamworld and WhiteWater World to close their doors on the Gold Coast.

This is movieworld and the exit to the dream world. FIRE AND FLOOD WOW

The fact that my job is only closed twice a year due to ANZAC and Christmas takes a lot of time until the parks are closed for the day. Pic.twitter.com/Gsp6Jjbwjg

– (@Nesiian_) January 17, 2020

Tasmania

As of Monday, communities from Hobart to Wynyard on the northwest coast will be forced to adhere to new water regulations that are expected to apply through April.

“Although such measures are carried out regularly in other parts of Australia, such extensive restrictions are required for the first time for Tasmania,” said a statement by Ruth Dowty from TasWater.

The move takes place after three years of dry conditions and low rainfall, along with recommendations from the Bureau of Meteorology that the conditions are likely to continue in the cooler months.

“By introducing restrictions now, we can build our warehouse and take greater precautions against the possibility of dry conditions until next summer,” said Ms. Dowty.

“In the meantime, there can be precipitation, but according to the BOM, it will take several months before above-average rainfall to compensate for the deficits in our waterways and reservoirs.”

Hobart remains limited to level one. Water restrictions for the first leg in the state capital include Launceston, Wynyard, Somerset, Burnie, Flinders Island and a number of other communities.

Under the restrictions, spraying concrete or paved surfaces is prohibited for construction or health and safety reasons.

Automatic and manual garden irrigation is also restricted.

Second level water regulations will come into effect in a number of other communities.

Restricted supply areas are Circular Head, King Island, West Coast and Huon Valley Councils.

-with AAP