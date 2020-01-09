Hackers sign outfielder Guillermo Heredia

Loading...

With Starling MarteThe future of the club with the club still in the air, the Pirates added a much-needed depth of field to their alignment Thursday by signing Guillermo Heredia.

The signing was first reported by Francys Romero, who writes for the Spanish MLB site.

Sources: OF Guillermo Heredia has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heredia became the first Cuban in the Pirates system. Great opportunity to play in PNC Park. pic.twitter.com/aU6kqC48NX

– Francys Romero (@ FrancysRomero10) January 9, 2020

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed and it is not yet known whether this is a major or minor league contract.

Heredia, 28, was not presented by the Rays in December after reducing by 0.225 / 0.306 / 0.363 with 5 circuits and 20 RBI on 231 PA. He was worth 0.3 WAR, by baseball reference, and played all three field positions.

Heredia initially disconnected from Cuba with the Mariners and played there from 2016 to 2018 before being traded to the Rays before the 2019 campaign. He was mainly used as a bench player and defensive substitute throughout his career.

By Baseball-Reference, Heredia still has three years of team control.

If Marte were to be traded, Bryan Reynolds would move towards the central field, creating a hole on the left. At the moment, the only other players on the list of 40 players who could potentially play on the left field for a long time are Jose Osuna, Pablo Reyes and rehabilitation Jason Martin.

Also joining Heredia in the depth-of-field mix is Brito Socrates, former Blue Jays worker and Dominican strikes leader who signed minor league contract with Pirates in December.

