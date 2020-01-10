Hackers sign contract with catcher John Ryan Murphy

Loading...

Pirates added another catcher with gloves on Friday for the first time, signing a seven-year-old veteran John Ryan Murphy to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Murphy, 28, hit .175 / .246 / .413 with four homers and 7 RBI in 26 major games last year, almost all of them with the Diamondbacks. Although Murphy has always had a bit of pop in his bat, he has also been plagued by a low batting average and base percentage throughout his career.

Defensively, Murphy is considered a good pitch writer and blocker. In 2018, his last full season in major tournaments, Murphy saved 9.3 points with his coaching skills, an impressive total since he got far less playing time than most people before him.

In 2018, Murphy hit nine homers, earned an OPS of 0.619 and finished with 0.9 fWAR in addition to 223 plate appearances, playing part-time with the Diamondbacks.

In his career, he has a slash of .219 / .265 / .357 with 18 circuits, 59 RBI and 1.9 fWAR.

Murphy’s main competition for a major league position right now will be Luke Maile, who signed a major league contract with the Pirates in December. Maile is in a boat similar to Murphy: he played well in a limited role in 2018 but then beat well below the Mendoza line in 2019, finishing with an average of .151. The two will fight over the backup job for Jacob Stallings, who himself will enjoy serious playing time for the first time in his league career. The three catchers are good fielders, but light hitters.

The Pirates also confirmed an earlier report from DKPittsburghSports.com that Jake Elmore had signed a minor league agreement with an invitation to spring training. The club will announce the full list of unregistered guests at a later date.

