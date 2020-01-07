Hackers hire Mike Rebelo as assistant coach and finalize staff

Loading...

The Pirates finalized their 2020 coaching team Tuesday, a month to the day after they started the hiring process by hiring Don kelly as a bench coach. And like Kelly, the Pirates’ latest addition to their staff comes from the Tigers.

Mike Rebelo, who has spent the past seven years as a minor league manager in the Tigers system, has been hired as an assistant coach. Rabelo, 39, spent the past year managing his Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves.

Here’s what Pirates 2020 staff will look like:

More soon.

