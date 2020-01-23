Hackers finalize training staff for minor leagues

The Pirates finalized the coaching staff for their four full-season minor league affiliates on Thursday, and are increasing the number of coaches they employ for each team.

The announcement was made by Larry Broadway, senior director of minor league operations.

Each minor league staff member will have six positions: a coach, a pitch and punch coach, another assistant coach, a sports coach and a strength and conditioning coach. Last year, each of the four full season affiliates had only five coaches.

General manager Ben cherington spoke of improving the Pirates player development system throughout his first off-season with his new team.

The Indianapolis Indians will be led by Brian Esposito, who has run the Indians since 2018. Most of his assistants were with the Curve last season, with a pitch coach Joel Hanrahan, hit the coach Jon Nunnally and sports trainer Justin Ahrens get promotions from Double-A to Triple-A.

Hanrahan, a former All-Star closer to the Pirates, has continued to climb the ranks as a coach in their system. After being hired to coach rookie Bristol in 2017, he was promoted to A-ball coach in 2018 and Double-A coach in 2019. Nunnally has just completed his first season as a Pirates coach and has 12 years of coaching experience.

Our profiled Jarrod Prugar Nunnally and Hanrahan while they were with Altoona last year.

The other assistant coach will be a newcomer Argenis Diaz, a midfielder who briefly played for the Pirates in 2010, and Alan burr, who will keep his position as force trainer.

More soon

To continue reading, log into your account: