PiratesFest is arriving a bit earlier than expected this year, assuming you have a subscription.

The Pirates announced Thursday that PNC Park will be open for the PiratesFest from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, one day before the originally scheduled date of January 25. Season ticket holders will also be able to enter early on January 25 at 9 a.m.

For those without a one-year plan, the doors will open to the general public at 11 a.m. They had originally planned to open the doors at noon.

The Pirates cited the request as the reason for the overtime.

“The expanded event is another added benefit for our season pass holders to allow them to access the park and enjoy the festivities before our general fan base and reconnect with the team,” said the president of Pirates. Travis Williams. “This season, we will make it a priority to provide more value and experiences to our most loyal fans and PiratesFest is a perfect place to start.”

There will be autograph sessions with players, coaches and alumni throughout the two day event. Each session is limited to 150 fans, and will cost a $ 20 donation to Pirates Charities. Information on the autograph calendar can be found on the Pirate site. Free autographs for children will also be available.

PiratesFest will also have player and executive appearances, photo opportunities in the Pirates canoe, games and chances to meet current players. Free entry.

The event will end at 5:00 p.m. January 25.

