Hackers damage Facebook’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts

The official accounts of Facebook on Twitter and Instagram have been temporarily taken over and subsequently made illegible by a group of hackers known as OurMine.

Confirmed if hacked were:

Facebook’s Twitter account (source)

Facebook’s Instragram account (source)

Twitter account of Facebook Messenger (source)

Instagram account of Facebook Messenger (source)

All hacked accounts have now been restored to Facebook and the defacement items have been removed.

The attack was carried out by OurMine, the same hacker group that defaced Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts for the NFL, 15 NFL teams and sports TV station ESPN last week. The hacks took place before the Super Bowl, to earn the reputation of the group and media attention.

At the time, ZDNet reported that the unauthorized tweets on the Twitter timelines of NFL and its teams were posted via an app called Khoros, an app commonly used by digital marketing and public relations departments.

According to screenshots made by users today, the defacement tweets posted to Facebook’s Twitter accounts were posted via the same Khoros app.

Last week, a Khoros spokesperson told ZDNet that their platform had not been compromised during the NFL account defacements. In a statement, the NFL confirmed this addition that it detected individual attacks on all social media accounts of its teams.

The OurMine crew has a long history of breaking through high-profile social media accounts. The group enjoys media attention, which has always been their primary driver for these defacements. The list of hacks from the past contains celebrities such as: