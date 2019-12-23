Hacker tried to blackmail Apple; endangered 319M iCloud accts

Loading...

A 22-year-old London citizen was convicted of attempting to blackmail Apple for $ 100,000 in iTunes cards after he falsely claimed to have access to 319M iCloud accounts.

He threatened to sell access to the account data in various ways and to reset all accounts …

NordVPN

Apple reported the extortion attempt to law enforcement agencies in both the US and UK, and the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) led the investigation.

Officers of the National Cyber ​​Crime Unit of the NCA arrested Kerem Albayrak at his home address in North London. Digital devices have been seized, including his telephone, computers and hard disk.

NCA investigators found telephone data showing that Albayrak was the speaker of a hacker group that identified themselves as # & # 39; Turkish crime family & # 39; called.

He bragged to the group “the attack will happen 99.9%. Even if this is not the case, you still get a lot of media attention. "

Apple said there was no evidence that Albayrak or the TCF accounts had compromised and the NCA confirmed this. Albayrak seems to have been a Walter Mitty character.

The NCA investigation also confirmed Apple's findings that there were no signs of a network compromise. The data that Albayrak claimed to have actually came from previously compromised third-party services that were mostly inactive.

When asked about some of his activities, Albayrak told NCA investigators "Once you get sucked into it (cyber crime), it just escalates and makes it interesting if it's illegal."

The cyber criminal who was looking for fame, further said, "If you have power on the internet, it is just like fame and everyone respects you, and everyone is now pursuing that."

The NCA said it is important for other companies threatened in this way to follow Apple's example and report the crime.

Albayrak mistakenly believed he could escape justice after hacking two accounts and trying to blackmail a large multinational.

During the investigation it became clear that he was looking for fame and fortune. But cyber crime does not pay.

The NCA is committed to bringing cyber criminals to justice. It is imperative that victims report such compromises as quickly as possible and keep all evidence.

Albayrak was convicted of attempting to blackmail Apple and sentenced to two years in prison, but this was suspended on the condition that it performed 300 hours of unpaid work, complied with a six-month electronic curfew and no longer had problems with the law.

The extortion attempt was originally made in 2017, but can only be reported after the conviction.

Via business insider

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

Photo: Shutterstock

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU (/ embed)