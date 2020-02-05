Hackable Cisco telephones, a grasshopper invasion and more news

Hackers penetrate and grasshoppers attack, but first: a cartoon about deep fake news.

Cisco errors endanger millions of devices in the workplace

If you use things like desk phones, web cameras, and network switches during the course of your workday, you have probably used a Cisco product. Researchers have recently discovered security flaws in those products that affect millions of devices and that can be used to penetrate deep into corporate networks: attackers can gather sensitive information, change the devices in their eyes and ears in an organization or completely shut down the devices.

The terrifying science behind the locust pests in Africa

New estimates show that the locust population in East Africa – already numbered in the hundreds of billions – could increase 500-fold by June, causing huge food shortages on the continent. Researchers say that a swarm of square kilometers can eat as much food as 35,000 people in one day, and when grasshoppers come together something scary happens: their bodies change from brown to striking yellow and black, and they start eating poisonous plants – and become toxic yourself.

Fast fact: 75 percent

That is the part of Nike’s Vapormax shoe that is made from recycled production waste. The company today introduced its equipment for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, with beautiful colors and technology made from sustainable materials.

