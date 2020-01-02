Habs striker Brendan Gallagher out indefinitely with concussion – Montreal

Loading...

From the Canadian press

Published on January 2, 2020 at 11:55 am

Canadian striker Brendan Gallagher from Montreal was sent to an injured reserve with a concussion and will go away indefinitely.

Canadian coach Claude Julien confirmed Gallagher's injury on Thursday when Montreal was preparing to host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Gallagher was injured in the 1-3 loss to Montreal in Carolina on Tuesday when he was hit by Hurricanes striker Jordan Staal. Gallagher fell back and his head hit the knee of his teammate Ben Chiarot.

Born in Edmonton, this season has 15 goals and 17 assists in 40 games. He last missed a game on February 11, 2017 because of an injury.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

