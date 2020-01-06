Habitat for Humanity hosts open house to showcase new affordable Casper housing

Loading...

(Habitat for humanity, the heart of Wyoming)

CASPER, Wyo. – Habitat for Humantity, The Heart of Wyoming is developing a new $ 2.5 million subdivision to provide affordable housing to Casper families.

The 13-house “Harris Crossing” subdivision is located on 2.91 hectares in East Casper. When completed, it will be Habitat for Humanities’ largest project in Casper.

Habitat for Humanity is hosting an open house on Wednesday, January 8, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., so people can see the new development.

“The event is an opportunity for supporters and potential homeowners to visit a habitat home in our community,” says the organization. “The Open House will be aligned with the organization’s application cycle.”

“Habitat for Humanity will now accept applications for its home ownership program by January 31st.”

“The Heart of Wyoming, a non-profit housing association, brings people together to build houses, communities, and hope. “People are working with Habitat for Humanity to build a place they can call home.”

“In addition to volunteers, habitat homeowners help build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage. By providing financial support, volunteering, or having a say in supporting affordable housing, every family can help them gain the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves. “

Individuals wishing to apply for the home ownership program should contact Habitat for Humanity in one of the following ways:

Call (307) -234-1348

Visit the Casper office at 232 East 2nd Street, Suite 204

Download the application package from www.heartofwyoming.org

The Harris Crossing Subdivision open day is at 1747 Shumway Avenue in Casper.