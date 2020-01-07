Gymnastics: Queues Will Continue To Float For The Predictable Future As Utah # 4 Seeks To Find The Best Combination Of Routines

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – If there was one thing missing from Utah’s gymnastics season opening victory over No. 10 Kentucky, it was momentum.

The scorecard boosting that is so vital to a successful college meeting was simply not present for much of the competition held at the Huntsman Center over the weekend.

There were several reasons for this, including rule changes that forced adjustments – often slow – by the judges, as well as a TV show that added to the speed of competition.

“We (the NCAA) have changed the rules for three events this year, so the judges are used to the changes, these new rules,” said Utah head coach Tom Farden. “With that, the television has therefore become a bit slow too. This combination of things was intrinsic to our (lack of) internal dynamics. “

The lineups of the Red Rocks were also important to the momentum or their absence, and these are something to watch out for. Per Farden, Utah is eight points deep on each event this season. With only six places available for each event per competition, changes in composition are inevitable.

“We are really trying to put the queues there that we know we can build on scores (with),” he said. “I think our objective is that after the meeting on February 15 (against No. 5 Cal), we would have a good idea, a good barometer of where we want to go with the alignments. And it could take another meeting after that. All of our competitions are great competitions, but as we prepare for March and begin to prepare for the playoffs, we want to make sure we are pretty well connected. “

Aside from the announced goals, the alignments will not be finalized – and nothing is really frozen – until the return of Jillian Hoffman. Hoffman wore a boot on his right foot when the season opened, a precaution after suffering a sprained foot.

Tom Farden spoke about Jillian Hoffman’s injury and his absence from Utah’s victory over Kentucky.

“She sprained her foot,” he said. “She will be away for a few weeks here. Nothing serious, nothing broken. It looks a lot like a sprained ankle and we will have to come back to it.”

– Trent Wood (@trentdwood) January 4, 2020

“We still have Jillian coming back and she will be an impact player,” said Farden. “He’s someone who can get to the bottom of the programming.”

WCGA RANKING: After the first week of competition, the Red Rocks validated their pre-season rankings. N ° 5 entering the year, the Utes, propelled by the score of 196.425 against Kentucky n ° 10, are now ranked n ° 4 in the country, behind only Oklahoma n ° 1 (197.350), n ° 2 Denver (196,700) and No. 3 UCLA (196,575).

As a reminder, the rankings are based only on the average of the team scores of the competitions, until the RQS (Regional Qualifying Score) can be calculated. The RQS is determined by taking the top six scores of a team of the season, three of which must come on the road, then removing the highest competition score before averaging the other five.

WEEK 1 STANDARDS: Several Red Rocks find themselves classified in the national top 10 on individual events (the classifications are based on the average of the season). Senior Kim Tessen is tied # 2 on jump, # 5 on bars and # 6 on floor after the best overall performance of his career.

sophomore Isa crystal, meanwhile, is tied at No. 4 on the beam, while junior Sydney Soloski is tied for n ° 6 on the ground. Additionally, freshman Abby PaulsonThe first collegial bundle routine was good enough to allow it to rank No. 7.

As a team, Utah is ranked # 4 on vault, # 5 on beam and # 6 on bars and floor.

***

The best of Utah

# 4 Utah against. No 7 BYU, SUU and State of utah

Maverik Center, West Valley City

Saturday, 7 p.m. MST

TV: No

Radio: ESPN 700 AM

Live scores: Handgun statistics