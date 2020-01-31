Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop is criticized by the NHS chef

Gwyneth Paltrow’s alternative wellness brand, Goop, has been controversial since its inception (to say the least). Vagina candles, jade eggs, vampire-repellent sprays – if you take a look at the website, you will see a wide range of products for an “open-minded and service-oriented approach” to wellness.

It has been marked as ‘dangerous’ several times and Goop was fined $ 145,000 in 2018 for civil fines for ‘unsubstantiated’ marketing claims.

And this month the empire of Gwyneth expanded. She landed a Netflix series, The Goop Lab, investigating the work of the company and gave viewers insight into what is happening behind the scenes.

However, NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens spoke at an event in Oxford this week and talked about the new show, calling for the claims behind some of the alternative products and treatments.

He would have said through The Guardian: “Myths and misinformation have been put on steroids because of the availability of misleading claims online.

“Now we have questionable wellness products and unreliable procedures available on the internet. Fresh from controversies over jade eggs and unusually scented candles, Goop has just appeared with a new TV series, in which Gwyneth Paltrow and her team test vampire facials and a ‘bodyworker’ who claims to cure both acute psychological trauma and side effects by simply healing move his hands two centimeters above the body of a customer.

“Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand” “psychic vampire repellent”; says “chemical sunscreen is a bad idea”; and promotes intestinal rinsing and do-it-yourself coffee machines, despite significant health risks and NHS advice clearly states that “there is no scientific evidence suggesting that there are health benefits associated with intestinal rinsing.”

A Goop spokesperson has since responded and stated: “Goop takes efficacy and product claims very seriously.

“When products are available for retail sale, we have a strong legal and compliance team that works closely with our science and research group to review product claims.”