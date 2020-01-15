Gwyneth Paltrow throws out event photographers for Goop Talk at the Javits Center

You can sniff Gwyneth Paltrows after vagina scented candle – but don’t be afraid to take her picture!

The Goop founder kindly created a $ 75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” so we can all smell their special sauce (or if the spicy product wasn’t sold out). As proof that her head is also in her proverbial pudenda, Paltrow gave a public presentation at the National Retail Federation in the Javits Center on Tuesday and immediately threw out all the photographers so that she could bring 2000 people’s privacy closer.

Gwynnie blamed sexism in the business world. With an unfortunate twist, she said, “There are different types of controversy. First of all, I am a big goal because I was an actress, a very visible actress, and then I decided to be a founder and an entrepreneur, and I think that really rubbed people wrong. “What really rubbed others? This notorious jade egg incident was wrong when Goop was fined $ 145,000 for making “unsubstantiated” claims that the product could repair hormone levels and bladder control.

She described such foul-smelling moments as “headwinds” and continued: “I think people have mixed reactions to me and all women who step out of the box, and they feel very comfortable when we’re in and doing something else. I was in public for a long time and I understood that this would be something inherent in this trip. Sometimes I think of the headwind I faced when I was expanding this business, and then I think of some male colleagues who started a business at the same time, and it is pretty unbelievable what we came across. “

Paltrow explained how she endured controversy when she made early mistakes, but there are also “good controversies” – like her vagina-scented candle – that attract new customers. “If you’re in the news and traffic to your website is increasing, it’s not a bad thing.”