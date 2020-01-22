Gwyneth Paltrow poses in front of a vagina bouquet and snaps for more stars

January 22, 2020 | 2:34 p.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow poses in front of a huge floral vagina sculpture at a screening of her new Netflix series “The Goop Lab” in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Kate Middleton appears to be enjoying her royal duties in Cardiff, Wales.

Getty Images

Donnie Wahlberg takes a break from filming “Blue Bloods” to read the new children’s book “Grow, Candace, Grow” by Candace Cameron Bure in New York.

Getty Images

Bella Hadid shows her taut stomach as she goes to the Jean Paul Gaultier Show during Paris Fashion Week.

MEGA

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton look radiant while shopping in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

MEGA

Christie Brinkley shines outside of “Good Day New York”.

Slash News

Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier and Jerry O’Connell take the stage during the Broadway opening of “A Soldier’s Play”.

Getty Images

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson arrive in New York with a pile of Louis Vuitton luggage.

BACK GRID

Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Givenchy Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020 show.

Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian shows a leg in a silver dress at the starting party of the Abyss by Abby Arabian Nights Collection.

Getty Images

Niall Horan comes to London for a press day.

Getty Images

Floria Sigismondi, Brooklynn Prince and Finn Wolfhard attend the premiere of “The Turning”.

Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino is celebrated at the 15th annual Final Draft Awards and inducted into the Final Draft Hall of Fame.

Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Giorgio Armani pose after the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture spring / summer 2020 show.

Getty Images

Rumer Willis looks pained when she goes through a tough training session with her trainer in Los Angeles.

BACK GRID

Sofia Vergara smiles after shopping at Dolce & Gabbana in Beverly Hills.

BACK GRID

Taylor Hill takes her dog through Los Angeles Airport.

GC Images