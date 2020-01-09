Loading...

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin’s girlfriend.

The Goop founder sat down for a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar in which she talked about her “unconventional” friendship with the Fifty Shades of Gray Star. Paltrow said she understood how strange the couple’s relationship might be for some people, but it felt natural to welcome Johnson to the family.

“I love her,” she said. “I can see how weird it would seem because it’s kind of unconventional. But I think in this case I only adore her after iteratively going through it.”

The actress added: “I always think of the ampersand. What else can you bring in instead of being against it or being unsettled by it? There is so much juice behind it.”

Back in October, Paltrow Johnson dedicated a birthday homage on her own Instagram account. “Congratulations on the 30th birthday of this absolute piece of jewelry,” she labeled the sweet shot.

Paltrow also discussed her relationship with Martin and told the magazine she was glad she hadn’t lost him just because her marriage ended. You and the Coldplay frontman are living proof that couples can stay friendly after a breakup.

“It’s not like there is a finish line:” Oh, we deliberately decoupled ourselves. we’re done. “It is a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you probably do because you have children together,” she said.

“I see no reason to do it when you have no children together. Some people do it. But I think we put all the hard work into it at the beginning. I would say that it is very rarely difficult now. We ‘ “We have learned to communicate with each other,” continued Paltrow, “we love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other.

“It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose,” she added.

Ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt told Paltrow that they are friends too. “I’m friends with Brad Pitt. I don’t have really bad blood [with ex].”

