Gwyneth Paltrow charges up to $ 6,000 for a goop cruise

Loading...

Gwyneth Paltrow charges up to $ 6,000 to set sail with her jade vaginal eggs on a goop cruise.

The actress’s Oscar-winning lifestyle brand partnered with Celebrity Cruises to spend “a day with ocean wellness” aboard the cruise line’s brand new Celebrity Apex.

The Celebrity Apex Mediterranean cruise starts on August 26th in Barcelona and ends on September 2nd in Spain, France and the Italian Rivera.

The itinerary includes a one-day experience called “Goop at Sea”. Passengers booking a $ 4,049 suite can purchase a $ 750 ticket to the event on August 30.

“Pioneering Healers” will be featured in “Goop at Sea”. transformative workshops for mind, body and soul… and goopy perks ”, says the website.

“I love being on the water, I love being on the water and I love being in the water,” Paltrow, 47, told USA Today.

“And I think it’s energetically very clean to be near the sea or in the sea.”

According to the Celebrity Apex website, additional accommodation per person starts at $ 2,129 for the Inside room, $ 2,849 for the Veranda room, $ 2,949 for the Concierge Class room, and $ 3,299 for the AquaClass room.

“With goop at Sea, we evoke this adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by some of our most trusted wellness practitioners and healers,” said the actress.

Paltrow also posted a video on her Instagram of the luxury cruise titled “We went fishing!”. @goop is now at sea. Accompany me to Spain, France and the Italian Riviera. “

The video images show their followers in a spa, in a yoga class and while eating healthy food.

Earlier this week a trailer for Paltrow’s Netflix series “The Goop Lab” was released, in which exorcisms, orgasms and clairvoyants are examined.