Boston filmmaker Lee Loechler made sure that his marriage proposal to Dr. Sthuthi David will be a moment you will always remember.

Loechler edited himself and his future fiancee to their favorite film – Disney’s Sleeping Beauty – and surprised them in a cinema. The video of the delightful moment was uploaded on Thursday and spread quickly.

The suggestion had been underway for a while, and Loechler worked with Australian illustrator Kayla Coombs for six months to change the classic cartoon. In the central scene, where Prince Phillip wakes Princess Aurora with a kiss, Löchler replaced the animated couple with Disney-like depictions of themselves and David. Prince Lee then hands Princess Sthuthi a ring.

Judging by the look on her face, David could see that something was wrong with the scene long before the ring appeared. But only when the animated Loechler seemed to throw a ring box at the real Loechler, whose shadow was incorporated into the film, did she realize that everything was for her.

“It’s not like you make an application to your high school sweetheart every day,” said Löchler, sitting on one knee in front of his future fiancée.

Of course David said yes.

“The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know totally amazed is knowing that we can live happily together,” Loechler wrote on his Instagram.

To do this, the groom rented a screening room at the Coolidge Corner Theater on December 30 and made fake movie tickets to get David to do what they thought was an ordinary screening.

Loechler also invited random strangers to fill the seats and keep David away from the smell – as well as to hide the couple’s friends and family in the crowd. In early December, he posted on the R / Boston subreddit and offered beer, pizza, and eternal gratitude to anyone who would help him with his grand plan.

As a result, the plan went smoothly, and David didn’t even notice the depth of the conspiracy until Löchler told her that everyone was involved.

One important caveat: public suggestions should generally be avoided unless you’ve discussed marriage with your partner and they’re sure they want to say yes.

Loechler seemed pretty sure he knew what David’s answer to his life-changing question would be. In the event that she said no, he also gave the theater an alternative ending: a montage of Snow White dwarfs sobbing to the melancholy sounds of ‘Mad World’.

Fortunately, it was not used and Loechler and David get their fairytale ending. Or, as Loechler put it, its beginning.