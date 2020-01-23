Guy Ritchie’s last flick “The Gentlemen” put him on the map in 1998 with “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”. That said, his new film has a lot of characters, a fast-moving story and so on. It’s a very special style. <100% Spoiler Free>

The story (Spoiler Free)

The story is about a weed-based crime empire, ready to be sold or taken over, depending on which side you stand on.

The players

Owners and ready to withdraw from the drug game is the king of the jungle, Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) and his chop shop, as well as the elegantly dressed woman Rosalind Pearson (Michelle Dockey).

Mathew (Jeremy Strong, HBO’s “Succession”), who believes he is the king of the jungle, can be won with the almighty dollar (or the British pound) and doesn’t quite accept that there is more to being the king be rich. Many gang lieutenants, including Ray (Charlie Hunnam) and rival gang member Dry Eye (Henry Golding), who compete but are not on the same page.

The greedy boulevard reporter Fletcher (Hugh Grant) literally reports from the sideline, who just wants to get out of the game richly.

The calm and strategic coach (Colin Farrell) who runs a number of young would-be internet stars who run around filming their crimes and posting them on social media.

Bringing all of these enigmatic characters together in a Guy Ritchie film gives you a seriously stylized British version of Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” and the recent Martin Scorsese “The Irishman”. Some may say that this is a bad thing, but I disagree. It is true that there are even scenes that point directly to these films, but Ritchie surpasses them in different ways, making the comparison meaningless.

Tangled storylines that go fantastically together in a confident screenplay by Ritchie (who wrote and directed) and includes some of the best curse words ever seen on the screen. There is something to say that the British are known to have perfect manners, but they can really cause insult. Ritchie contains colorful language throughout.

“The Gentlemen” is both history and character. Ritchie may have a fast moving story, but he never forgets that the characters hold the whole thing together. With that in mind, the casting is brilliant and every character does a really fantastic job, especially from Michelle Dockery, Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey.

The judgment

“The Gentlemen” may have followed in the footsteps of Guy Ritchie’s early films such as “Lock, Stock and 2 Smoking Barrel” and “Snatch”, but it is also a contemporary link to issues such as the inevitable legalization of marijuana. With dynamic and super stylish characters who are constantly driving the story, including the brilliant choice of having Fletcher tell it, “The Gentlemen” is definitely the most entertaining film this weekend. Guy Ritchie delivers a solid gangster film that takes place in modern times without losing sight of character and history. I’m totally ready to watch “The Gentlemen” a second time. That speaks volumes for Richie’s ever-growing talent.