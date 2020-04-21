Guy arrested just after investigation into illegal sale of cocaine, oxycodone drugs

STOKES, N.C. (WNCT) A guy has been arrested just after an investigation into the illegal sale of cocaine and oxycodone tablets.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Business office Special Operations Unit together with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Workplace K9 Device concluded an comprehensive investigation into the unlawful sale of cocaine and oxycodone products.

The investigation stemmed from quite a few Criminal offense Stoppers ideas.

Detectives performed various several hours of surveillance in the space of Stokes and ended up ready to establish many men and women taking part in the unlawful sale, both shopping for and marketing.

On Monday, detectives and K9 deputies performed a few simultaneous targeted traffic stops in the space of Stokes.

At the conclusion of these site visitors stops, detectives were able to verify where by the medicine were getting offered and by whom.

This led to the execution of a lookup warrant at the residence at 4147 NC 30 in Stokes.

In the course of the lookup detectives located and seized 116 oxycodone capsules, two firearms, cocaine, and roughly $4,000 in U.S. currency.

Walter Thomas Bullock, 56, resident of the searched address was arrested and charged with:

Level III trafficking of opiates

Two counts conspiracy to offer/provide plan II controlled compound

Felony conspiracy

Two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to sell or provide cocaine

Two counts maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a managed substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bullock was sent to the Pitt County Detention Centre beneath a $1 million bond.

Much more costs for further suspects are expected.