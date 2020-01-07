Loading...

Reports from RecordSport claim that Scott Sinclair has left the Celtic training camp in Dubai to talk with Championship Club Preston about a return to England after three and a half years in the Hoops.

Sinclair was a crucial part of the high-pitched years, but he looked outside under Neil Lennon.

Brendan Rodgers was the man to take him to the club and it must be considered one of Brendan’s best signings for the club.

Especially in the Invincible season, the player was at a different level. After that, his performances may not always have been there, but Scotty came with a guarantee on goals.

As the player gets closer to the exit, many people praise his Celtic career and rightly so. The Englishman has left an indelible mark on the club’s history, no matter what happens in the future – these fans agree.

Gutted Sinclair leaves for Preston. I hope he does well and their fans enjoy him as much as we do. Been super during his time with us. A real shame that he has been treated so badly in the past year.

Let’s face it without him, the invincible season would not have been possible. 🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/SB3MhXM7TP

– Murray (@ DMMacdonald96) January 6, 2020

Wish Scott Sinclair all the best as he continues … was a big part of our success during his time in the Hoops 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/WbdoHW4scc

– Steviebhoy (@ stevie75bhoy) January 7, 2020

Scott Sinclair leaves a Celtic hero, nobody could touch him in the Invincible Treble 🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/nj2wGRkida

– Fitzy 🍀 (@ Fitzy_072) January 7, 2020

Moussa, Armstrong, Boyata, Sinclair, Tierney, Lustig, Roberts and now Sinclair, very few of the invincible links🥺

– 🇵🇸 ☭ (@euan_cfc) January 7, 2020