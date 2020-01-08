Loading...

The Pittsburgh Penguins (26-12-5) tied a 3-0 lead and then survived a seemingly endless Vegas Golden Knights (24-16-6) attack before Brandon Tanev scored a third goal. The Penguins continued to survive brutal planning and a long list of players with injured reserves when goalkeeper Tristan Jarry surpassed the former Penguin franchise network Marc-Andre Fleury and the Penguins survived with a 4-3 win in the T-Mobile Arena.

The Penguins had only 16 shots on target.

The team looked tired and leggy on Sunday in their 4-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers. They immediately showed energy and urgency in the first period before they faded too late. Only seven minutes into the game, the Penguins had two goals ahead.

First, Evgeni Malkin burned his friend, former teammate and Vegas goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury. Malkin (12) created an offensive zone turnover and ended the game when he hit a backhand board on Fleury’s shoulder.

In the middle of the first period, the Penguins expanded the lead with a simple game. Fleury stopped defender Jack Johnson’s hit, but Patric Hornqvist (10) defeated defenders and buried the rebound.

As the first period progressed, the penguins looked like the weaker team, but also managed to reach the next goal.

Early in the second period, Dominik Kahun (10) stopped a soft backhand through the five holes of Fleury for a power-play goal.

Vegas dominated the rest of the second period and surpassed the Penguins 12-4 in the period and 25-12 after two periods. And Vegas earned the following two goals.

Max Pacioretty tried 10 shots in the first 40 minutes and put seven of those attempts on the net. A few minutes after Kahun scored. Pacioretty (19) got the honor for a goal after his long shot from the top of the zone hit the leg of defender Jack Johnson and bent past Jack Johnson.

Later in the second period, Paul Stastny cut the Penguins lead to just one goal with a power play count. Out of the slot, Stastny (12) bent a point shot past goalkeeper Tristan Jarry of Penguins.

On Tuesday evening, Jarry was named after the NHL All-Star Game to replace the injured goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo of Columbus. Letang, who had two assists, was also named after the Metro Division team to replace the injured Penguins winger Jake Guentzel.

Vegas thoroughly dominated the Penguins in the second period and added more pressure later in the third period.

With seven minutes to go, Vegas striker Riley Smith broke a puck past Jarry from the goal line. Jarry looked over his left shoulder to follow the puck carried by Chandler Stephenson skating behind the net, but Stephenson made a quick pass to Smith (17) who shot over Jarry before the goalkeeper saw it.

Vegas stormed the Penguins in the final minutes for the tying goal, including a power play in the last three minutes when Malkin took a trip penalty and Vegas also pulled the keeper.

Jarry stopped 32 of 35 shots. It was also the 200th victory of Penguin’s head coach Mike Sullivan.