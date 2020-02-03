Gustavsson is the best goalkeeper of AHL in January

One of the netminders of the Belleville Senators is recognized for his work on the recent hot streak of the team.

Filip Gustavsson was named CCM / AHL Goalkeeper of the month in January after scoring 1.78 goals against an average and .942 saving percentage over five starts in the month, while allowing only nine goals in 155 shots over that time period.

The 21-year-old from Skelleftea, Sweden is in his second full season with the senators and after a slow start of the campaign has put together a solid 12-5-2 record, including one shutout.

The B-Sens have won four games in a row and have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 11 games.

