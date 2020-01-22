Gustav Klimt's “Portrait of a Woman” returned to Italy by guilty thieves

ROME – When journalist Ermanno Mariani last week received a phone call from a man who claimed to be one of the thieves who stole Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Woman” from the Ricci Oddi gallery of modern art Italian city of Piacenza in 1997, he was naturally skeptical. The journalist had covered the missing painting case for years, chasing various leads that had led him from the black market of masterpieces stolen from the underworld of devil worship and wizards. Twice he interviewed men he believed were involved in the burglary, but both failed to prove a connection.

Mariani had all but given up on the case when the painting, worth more than $ 65 million, resurfaced in early December after a gardener removed moldy ivy from the museum wall and found wrapped in a garbage bag and hidden in a secret alcove. The obvious question was whether it had been there for 23 years or whether it had recently been stuffed in the secret compartment. The answer would come soon, but the first environmentalists had to confirm its authenticity.

Mariani published a book last year on the unusual past of painting. “Portrait of a Lady” was in fact a double portrait in a way; in 1996, an art student accidentally discovered that it was in fact a painting of the “Portrait of a young woman” long lost by Klimt. The original painting, which would have represented a lover of the Venetian painter who died suddenly, had disappeared in 1917, the year before the completion of the new works. Klimt is believed to have painted it quickly to erase the painful memory.

The new painting disappeared just as the museum was preparing an exhibition to present the new story of the masterpiece. But a few days before the opening of the exhibition in February 1997, “Portrait of a Lady” disappeared, probably lifted through a skylight with a solid fishing line, which reflected other art thefts in Italy at the time. Mariani says that his book was his last tribute to the work that he believed had been destroyed or sold and in the possession of a private collector. “I was sure he would never be found,” he told the Daily Beast. “And when it was, I felt like I had found a long lost relative.”

Last Friday, when art historians confirmed its authenticity with X-rays to see if the original painting was there, Mariani received the curious call and the voice was strangely familiar. The man on the phone said he was the person Mariani had previously interviewed about the theft. Mariani also received a letter saying, “We are the perpetrators of the theft of Klimt’s Portrait of a Woman, and we made a gift to the city by returning the canvas.” He returned the letter, written in large letters, to the police .

The thief and his companion – who have not been named and face a final conviction for a separate burglary – said they returned the stolen painting to the museum’s secret alcove four years ago after the expiration of the prescription for theft. They were waiting for someone to find it and were ready to drop clues when gardeners discovered it in December during winter pruning. There is speculation – but unproven – that gardeners have been warned.

Now, thieves hope their “generosity” in making the stolen work, which they say through their lawyer, is a “gift to the city”, will allow them to be forgiving of new crimes . Their lawyer, Guido Gulieri, told the Daily Beast that they returned the painting four years ago, but gave few details. “They have confessed to this crime many times, but no one has ever believed them,” he said. “They even gave an address where the painting had been kept for all these years.” Police confirmed to the Daily Beast that they were investigating a private address linked to the crime.

Klimt’s double masterpiece, “Portrait of a Lady”, was ranked as the second most important of more than a million stolen works of art classified in the Italian database on cultural thefts. The first on the list is the “Nativity with Saint Francis and Saint Lawrence” of Caravaggio which was stolen from the Oratory of San Lorenzo in Palermo in 1969.

“Portrait of a Lady” was completed in 1918 – the year before Klimt’s death – and sold in 1925 to Italian art collector Giuseppe Ricci Oddi, named after the gallery from which it was stolen.

As for what is now happening to the mysterious story painting, museum president Massimo Ferrari said he has been contacted by film producers and book writers who wish to adapt the story of the incredible double portrait, steering and recovery. Ferrari says they will likely lend the painting to major museums across Italy to keep the fascinating history alive and perhaps inspire other thieves to return stolen works. He says they will also build a special space in the gallery for a permanent exhibit, but this time probably with full-time guards and no skylights.

