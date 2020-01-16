Gushue, Jacobs bring 'A game' at GSOC Canadian Open to reach play-offs

YORKTON, Sask. – Team Brad Gushue and Team Brad Jacobs completed unbeaten runs through the Meridian Canadian Open triple knockout phase to become the first to qualify for the playoffs.

Team Gushue, from St. John’s, N.L., awarded Calgary’s Team Kevin Koe 8-6 and Team Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Defeated Team Korey Dropkin of the United States 5-3 in the A-final during the Thursday afternoon draw at the Gallagher Center.

Gushue and Jacobs, both 3-0, now have a day off while preparing for Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Jacobs is looking for a third consecutive Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling men’s championship after winning the KIOTI Tractor Tour Challenge and BOOST National back-to-back.

The Meridian Canadian Open is Pinty’s only Grand Slam of Curling event to use the triple knockout format, where teams have to win three games before losing three games to advance to the quarter-finals. Each loss drops teams to a lower drive until they are eliminated. Two A-qualifications (3-0 records), three B-qualifications (3-1 records) and three C-qualifications (3-2 records) go through to the quarterfinals in the divisions of both men and women.

Cow and Dropkin, both 2-1, have two more chances to advance to the B-final. Koe’s opponent has yet to be determined, while Dropkin plays the Team Peter de Cruz of Switzerland in the evening.

De Cruz beat Edmonton’s Team Brendan Bottcher 6-2 to improve to a 2-1 record. The defending champion Bottcher dropped to 1-2 and must win to prevent elimination.

Regina’s Team Matt Dunstone also reached a 2-1 increase to reach the B-final with a 7-3 win over Team Yannick Schwaller (1-2).

Scotland’s Team Bruce Mouat (1-1) cut Team Niklas Edin 4-3 out for their first victory in the B event. The Swedish team from Edin dropped to the C-event with a 0-2 record.

The Meridian Canadian Open continues at 5 p.m. ET / 16:00 CT with broadcast on Sportsnet ONE on online streaming via Sportsnet NOW (Canada) and Yare (international).

NOTES: The Meridian Canadian Open is the fourth event and the third major of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season with 16 of the best men’s teams and 16 of the best women’s teams from around the world. … It is a total wallet of $ 300,000, evenly distributed between men’s and women’s divisions, with winners earning $ 35,000 plus berths in the Humpty’s Champions Cup, which ends at the end of the season. … Also for the taking: points for the Pinty’s Cup, the season title awarded after the conclusion of the Princess Auto Players’ Championship in April.