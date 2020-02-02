Gushue, Epping, Jacobs go back to Brier, Einarson hits ticket to Hearts | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Jones gets another chance to play in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in a wildcard game on the eve of the main table.

The Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont., From February 29 to March 8, Gushue marks 17th appearance at the Canadian Championship.

He won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Jacobs, the Olympic champion of 2014, won the Brier 2013.

Epping refused Glenn Howard an 18th Brier appearance for Ontario and defeated the veteran 8-3 in Cornwall.

Epping finished third in the 2018 national championship in Regina and lost last year’s wildcard game in Brandon, Man.

He replaced the old third Ryan Fry with Marc Kennedy prior to this season.

The well-traveled Fry will wear the colors of Ontario as the vice of Epping, after previously representing Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and Northern Ontario with the Brier.

Matt Dunstone (Saskatchewan), Jim Cotter (B.C.), Jamie Koe (Northwest Territories) and James Grattan (New Brunswick) were also winners on Sunday and headed to Kingston.

In Manitoba, Einarson pulled the button with her last shot of the 10th behind multiple Jones counters. Jones couldn’t shoot a stone and gave up stealing one.

Brown conquered the B.C. crown of women in a dramatic extra end. Sarah Wark missed a long tap to give up a stalk of one in an 8-7 decision.

McCarville makes her eighth trip to the Hearts after beating Krysta Burns 6-5 in Northern Ontario.

Homan conquered in Ontario with a 7-6 win over Hollie Duncan on Saturday.

Her team lost a heartbreaking heart final to Alberta’s Chelsea Carey in Sydney, N.S.

Einarson, McCarville, Brown and Homan fell into a Heartsfield with Robyn Silvernagle (Saskatchewan), Laura Walker (Alberta), Noemie Verreault (Quebec), Andrew Crawford (New Brunswick), Mary-Anne Arsenault (Nova Scotia), Erica Curtis ( Newfoundland and Labrador), Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories), Lori Eddy (Nunavut), Suzanne Birt (Prince Edward Island), Hailey Birnie (Yukon) and defending champion Carey.

Two wild-card teams – the top two non-qualified teams in the Canadian Team Rankings System (CTRS) – meet February 14 in a play-in game where the winner gets access to the main table the next day.

Tracy Fleury, Einarson and Jones of Manitoba finished first and third respectively on their way to their provincial championship, so in the wild Jones and Fleury will be played.

Einarson fell in last year’s wildcard game against Casey Scheidegger.

Gushue defeated Trent Skanes 3-1 in a Newfoundland final dominated by blank points.

The skip plays in every national championship since 2003, with the exception of 2006 when he, Nichols, Russ Howard and Jamie Korab won Olympic gold in Turin, Italy.

Jacobs defeated Mike Badiuk 8-3 to capture Northern Ontario.

Grattan scored two in the ninth and stole a deuce in the 10th for an 8-6 win over Jason Roach in Fredericton.

Cotter defeated Canadian junior champion Tyler Tardi three times with 10-6 in Cranbrook.

Cow beat Glen Hudy 11-5 in Hay River. Dunstone beat Kirk Muyres 4-2 in Melville.

They join defending champions Kevin Koe (Team Canada), Alek Bedard (Quebec), Jamie Murphy (Nova Scotia), Jake Higgs (Nunavut), Bryan Cochrane (Prince Edward Island) and Thomas Scoffin (Yukon) in the Brier field.

Brier representatives for Manitoba and Alberta will be decided on Sunday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

The Canadian press