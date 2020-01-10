GuRu demonstrates wireless power over distance with a robot

Loading...

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of CES 2020, including technology and gadgets from the showroom.

Another day at CES 2020, another company ready to realize the dream of wireless charging remotely. This time it was GuRu’s turn to show us three demonstrations of remote wireless charging in different ways.

First was a transmitter with a square base section around a foot and half a cross-section with a frame that held a slanted panel of about the same size back in place. The power of the slanted panel was led into a light bulb over a distance of perhaps two feet, but at the push of a button, GuRu CEO Florian Bohn sent it to charge a phone through a cover with a special receiver panel on it.

“The device delivers multiple watts over the correct recovery area,” Bohn explained. “This is not a trickle charge.”

Simon Hill / Digital Trends

At a distance of two feet, it was able to send around 5 W of power somewhere, enough to charge a phone within a few hours. While it is possible to further direct power, this issue of distance leading to decreasing returns is a tricky issue for power over distance technology in general. The farther you go from the power source, the less power you can pick up, and at distances of more than six feet things get wasted positively.

GuRu technology establishes a link between sender and receiver and tries to minimize power loss by sending focused force rays with millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. Using a technique called radiofrequency lensing, radio wave energy is generated in the generating unit (GU) and then refracted and channeled into directed rays collected by the recovery unit (RU); this is where the name GuRu comes from.

Simon Hill / Digital Trends

The second demo was about a robot and a smart solution to the problem of distance and efficiency. The GuRu robot looked a lot like a robot vacuum cleaner, but with a slanted panel at the top, like the one in the first demo. The robot ran around the standard to radiate energy to receivers and light bulbs. The idea is that your wireless charging robot can patrol your house at night while you sleep and charge everything, from your phones and tablets to security cameras and TV remote controls. If it can move within a foot or two of the device, it can provide a significant amount of power.

The third demo was a large ceiling power for blasting two receivers downstairs connected to smartphones and charging them. This is a well-known idea and comparable to technology, we showed Ossia earlier in the show.

Simon Hill / Digital Trends

You may be wondering what happens when someone blocks the bar.

“It just turns off automatically,” Bohn said, putting his hand between the transmitter and receiver to show me that the light went out.

The system can also be calibrated to turn off when people are around, instead of physically blocking it. GuRu is currently working with the Federal Communications Commission to get approval and it seems likely that this will happen because other companies in this area, such as Ossia and Energous, already have it.

“Legal approval will happen, we are well on our way to getting that,” said Bohn confidently.

After having seen a number of reference designs and prototypes in this space over the past few years, the question of when we might see this type of charging in a product that we can actually buy is important. GuRu has a strategy to get there.

“We are equipped to build our own devices, but we want to work with production partners to bring them to market,” said Bohn. “We could have a consumer product within a year, but I don’t want to promise.”

The idea of ​​wireless power over distance seems to be gaining strength with a number of new players popping up to join the now-known pioneers.

“We have been quite covert,” said Bohn with a smile. “But now we are ready to signal that wireless power over distance is here and ready.”

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Recommendations from the editors