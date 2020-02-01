Guns N ‘Roses Wide’ Knockin ‘on Heaven’s Door’ to Kobe Bryant

Guns N ’Roses played their first show of 2020 on Friday as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest 2020 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Towards the end of the night, just before she played “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, “Axl Rose spoke about the helicopter crash that cost the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people.

“The other evening when I came home from the rehearsal, I was like:” Is it me or is it really weird? “It was this fog bank, like a thundercloud above the trees. It was really white with a light pink and this light came off the ground. It was really weird. It looks formidable. By the morning it was apparently much worse. That’s where (Kobe Bryant’s) helicopter flew through. It was pretty scary. I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the run and everyone in the families and everyone affected by this terrible event. “

The rest of the set was similar to the one they’ve played since the launch of the Not In This Lifetime tour four years ago, but it did have the first version of the deep version of the Appetite For Destruction cut “You’re crazy” with Slash since 1993.

Guns N ‘Roses has now done every issue of Appetite For Destruction on this tour with the exception of “Think About You” and “Anything Goes”. The previous song has not been played by a version of the band since 2006, while the latter has not been touched since the original appetite tour in 1988.

Snoop Dogg opened the show and posted a photo on his Instagram where he stands behind the scenes alongside Slash, Rose and bass player Duff McKagan.

The Guns N ‘Roses tour resumes March 14 in Mexico City and runs through Central and South America later that month and in April before going to Europe in May and June.