Guns N ‘Roses set date for summer concert in Fenway Park

Updated: 8:52 AM EST February 3, 2020

Fenway Park in Boston has just been added as a stopover on the international tour of a legendary rock and roll band. Guns N ‘Roses starts the tour in Mexico City next month and is scheduled to return to North America in July for a series of newly announced performances. The band is expected to come to Fenway Park on July 21. Ticket sales for the Fenway Park concert begin this week. Citi card members have access from Tuesday and the general sale starts on Friday at noon.

