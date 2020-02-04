Guns N ‘Roses launches 2016 Reunion Tour in Las Vegas: Watch

Guns N ‘Roses rolled out part of their reunion tour earlier this week that would take them to stadiums in North America all summer. They have been relegated to arenas in America after the first leg of the tour in 2016 and filling 60,000 seats may seem like a tough task at the moment, but they must have reason to think that demand remains so high.

Amazingly, this will be the 14th stage of the tour. At this point they have hit just about every place on the planet where they could conceivably play, including Malaysia, Taiwan, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Indonesia. They are going to Central America for the second time next month and to Europe for the third time in May. When promoters start to book concerts on the moon, Antarctica or artificial islands along the coast of China, they will probably also play there.

The reunion began informally with a quick show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016. Only a few songs in the night Axl Rose broke his left foot as he crossed the stage. When the tour officially began a week later at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, he was limited to a throne created by Dave Grohl when the leader of Foo Fighters broke his leg the previous year. It was hardly the ideal way to kick off one of the most anticipated reunion tours in rock history, but with Coachella later that month, the band had no other choice.

Here is a video of “Welcome to the Jungle” from that show in Las Vegas. Many fans pointed out that with Rose not being able to run around the stage and exhaust himself, he sounded better than he had in years. At this time, no one knew if the reunion would erupt after just a few shows. After all, Rose had spent the last 23 years tearing Slash to participate in the press, and at one point even calling him a “cancer.” He also had a bad history of appearing very late for concerts and causing chaos.

Against all odds, almost four years later, Rose was not late for a single show. There is not even a small glimpse of tension with Slash or anyone else in the band. It is amazing how pulling hundreds of millions of dollars can restore relationships. The show has also grown a lot since that night in Las Vegas, with covers such as “Black Hole Sun” and “Wichita Lineman” entering the set list, along with rarity such as “Shadow of Your Love” and “Locomotive,” and even the Velvet Revolver number ‘Slither’.

Guns N ‘Roses has not yet announced any nice surprises for this next stage of the tour, such as a complete performance of Appetite for Destruction or performances by former members Steven Adler and Izzy Stradlin. They have also not released a note of new music, despite numerous interviews in which they promise that they are working on an album. But if this tour has proven anything, it is that a band can just tour forever on their hits and people will keep coming. We look forward to legs 15, 16, 17 and beyond. Maybe they can do a 10-year anniversary tour of the reunion tour in 2026.