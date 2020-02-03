Guns N ‘Roses announces 2020 North American Tour dates

Guns N ’Roses has added a North American leg to their already extensive 2020 tour schedule.
The new run starts with a set of July 4 at Summerfest in Milwaukee and then continues with the first of many stadium concerts, July 8 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The tour will also include stops in Detroit, Toronto, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and more, and will eventually end August 26 at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana.
Tickets are available from 7 February at noon local time, while presale tickets are available from tomorrow 4 February at 10.00 local time. Full information is available via the Guns N ’Roses website.
During the weekend, Guns N ‘Roses played their first performance of 2020 as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest at the American Airlines Arena in Miami (during the show they dedicated “Knockin’ on Heaven’s’s Door “to Kobe Bryant). In March the band resumes their tour in Mexico City, with extra shows in Central and South America. A European tour follows in May.
Guns N ’Roses Tour dates
July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at AmFam Amp
July 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
July 11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
July 16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
July 18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
July 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
July 26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
July 29 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
August 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
August 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
August 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
August 23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
August 26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium