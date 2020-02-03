Guns N ‘Roses announces 2020 North American Tour dates

Guns N ’Roses has added a North American leg to their already extensive 2020 tour schedule.

The new run starts with a set of July 4 at Summerfest in Milwaukee and then continues with the first of many stadium concerts, July 8 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The tour will also include stops in Detroit, Toronto, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and more, and will eventually end August 26 at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana.

Tickets are available from 7 February at noon local time, while presale tickets are available from tomorrow 4 February at 10.00 local time. Full information is available via the Guns N ’Roses website.

During the weekend, Guns N ‘Roses played their first performance of 2020 as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest at the American Airlines Arena in Miami (during the show they dedicated “Knockin’ on Heaven’s’s Door “to Kobe Bryant). In March the band resumes their tour in Mexico City, with extra shows in Central and South America. A European tour follows in May.

Guns N ’Roses Tour dates

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at AmFam Amp

July 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

July 11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

July 16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

July 18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

July 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

July 26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

July 29 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

August 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

August 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

August 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

August 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

August 23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

August 26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium