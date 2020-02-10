Gunmen on motorcycles attack police station in the north of Benin

COTONOU, Benin – Men armed with guns and machetes attacked a police station in Benin on the border with the troubled Burkina Faso, fearing that Islamic extremist violence could penetrate further south, officials said.

A police officer was killed and another wounded in the attack in the village of Mekrou-Djimdjim at dawn at dawn and the shooters then set fire to the building, according to a statement from a police spokesperson.

The attack took place near one of the nature reserves known as W National Park along the borders of northern Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger. In the Pendjari National Park further west, two French tourists were kidnapped last May and their guide was killed.

Observers have expressed increasing fear that Islamic extremist groups could extend their reach further south.

Muslim militants grabbed the big cities in northern Mali in 2012, but were spread the following year by a French military intervention. Since 2015, neighboring Burkina Faso has been hit by jihadist attacks and there are now concerns about the northern regions of Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Virgile Ahissou, The Associated Press