Gunman Nabbed after shooting Second NYPD Cop: reports

A shooter marched into a Bronx police station on Sunday morning and shot a NYPD lieutenant in the arm – hours after a “assassination attempt” on two officers who were in a van on the same site, according to various reports.

The New York Post and NBC New York mention sources and say that the suspect has been arrested and is probably behind both incidents.

The first recordings took place at 8.30 p.m. On Saturday evening, an officer in the driver’s seat of a marked police van in the Bronx was hit in the face after a man started a conversation and then pulled a gun. A second officer in the police van was unharmed, according to NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea.

“Let me be very clear: this was a murder attempt on two New York City policemen,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference.

He said the bullet had almost hit the carotid artery.

“It’s a miracle we’re not here in worse conditions,” he said.

The NYPD published a photo of the alleged suspect on social media accounts and asked for information that led to his capture.

The second shooting incident took place on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. when it is suspected that the same suspect had entered the 41st Area and opened fire. That officer was taken to the hospital. His condition is still unclear.

On Sunday, New York governor tweeted Andrew Cuomo about the incidents. “Shocked by the multiple attacks on @ NYPD officers in the Bronx,” he wrote on Twitter. “NY law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe. These attacks are horrific. Those responsible will be brought to justice and held liable as far as the law permits.”

This story is developing.

.