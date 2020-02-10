Gunman interferes with NYC police twice in 12 hours, and provokes indignation

Shutterstock

February 9, 2020

By SOPHIA ROSENBAUM and DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – An archer was arrested after ambushing police officers in the Bronx twice in 12 hours, the authorities said, causing two injuries that caused indignation at officials blaming the violence for an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

Article continues below …

Robert Williams, 45, of the Bronx, was captured after he entered a police station in the Bronx and started shooting shortly before 8 am Sunday, police said. His shots hit a lieutenant in the arm and barely missed other police personnel before he ran out of bullets, lay down and threw his gun, officials said.

The attack came only a few hours after Williams approached a patrol car in the same part of the Bronx and shot in two officers, injuring one before escaping on foot, police said.

The authorities expect that all those shots will recover.

“It is only through the grace of God and the heroic actions of those in the building who have taken him into custody that we are not talking about policemen murdered in a police station in New York City,” police chief Dermot Shea said at a news conference .

Williams is accused of attempted murder, possession of criminal weapons, and opposition to arrest, police said late Sunday in an email identifying him as the suspect. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday evening, the Bronx prosecutor said. It was not clear whether he had a lawyer to speak for him.

Williams was upset since his own son died after being shot in the Bronx, the accused’s grandmother told the New York Post.

“He was sometimes depressed because his son was shot on the street,” Mary Williams, 80, told the newspaper. “That was his only child.”

The officer wounded at the first shooting, Paul Stroffolino, was released from the hospital on Sunday to give applause from colleagues. The officer, a bandage around his neck, gave a thumbs up.

Shea called Williams a “coward” and said he had a long criminal history, including a 2002 shooting and carjacking in which he fired a gun at the police. He was released from prison in 2017 after an attempted conviction of murder, Shea said.

The Commissioner also lashed out criminal reform activists who have demonstrated in recent months against excessive police violence, including a major protest at Grand Central Terminal. The protests, he argued, helped create an anti-police environment.

“These things are not separate from each other. We recently had people marching through the streets of New York City, “Shea said. “Words matter. And words influence people’s behavior. “

Shea did not provide any evidence that Williams was aware of or affected by those protests.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was partly given his position in the promise to reform the overly aggressive police policy of minority communities, also suggested that anti-police sentiment had gotten out of hand.

“Everyone who spits hatred at our officers helps this kind of atmosphere; it’s not acceptable, “said the Blasio. “You could protest for everything you believe in, but you can’t maliciously attack those who are here to protect us. It provides this kind of dynamics. “

The attacks pointed to other unprovoked attacks on police officers who were in their patrol vehicles.

In 2017 a shooter officer killed Miosotis Familia while in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man who was upset about the recent police killings of unarmed black men.

The murders of Ramos and Liu had also followed major protests. Some officers blamed De Blasio for their solidarity with the demonstrations and turned their back on the Democrats at the funerals.

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project law group, said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and the Blasio to link the weekend’s violence to recent demonstrations, which he said involved activists “legitimately protested.”

There is “no defense for a madman who opens fire on the police,” said Gangi.

The first attack took place just before 8:30 PM. Saturday, when the shooter went to the van and asked the officers for directions and then fired shots, Stroffolino, who was behind the wheel, grazed the chin and neck and closely missed an artery, authorities said.

Stroffolino and his partner for eight years, Brian Hanlon, a friend since high school, hit the gas to get away. Neither shot a shot.

The police released a photo of the suspect and combed the city for him as he entered the police station and coordinated the manhunt, walked to the desk and pulled a gun, the authorities said. The wounded lieutenant returned but missed and the police staff flew out of an adjacent room just in time to evade the pursuing shooter.

Two security cameras captured video of the chaotic scene.

Related stories from Oil City News: