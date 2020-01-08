Loading...

By Canadian Press

January 8, 2020

PHOENIX – The man convicted of shooting a Border Patrol agent in a case where a failed federal weapon program known as “Fast and Furious” is scheduled to be convicted in Tucson on Wednesday.

Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes is one of the seven defendants accused in the 2010 assassination of Brian Terry. Osorio-Arellanes was convicted last year of first-degree murder and other charges after being extradited from Mexico in 2018.

Terry’s death revealed the “Fast and Furious” operation, in which US federal agents allowed criminals to purchase firearms with the intention of following them to criminal organizations. But the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives lost sight of most of the weapons, including two found at the site of Terry’s death.

The Obama administration was heavily criticized for the operation. Former Attorney General Eric Holder was convicted by Congress for refusing to transfer documents related to the sting.