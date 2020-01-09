Loading...

Gunfire exchanged between two fast-moving vehicles in Surrey: police

from Lisa Steacy

Posted January 9, 2020 10:19 pm PST

Mounties say they received calls about gunfire between two fast-moving vehicles around 5:30 pm.

Shell cases were found in the area near 96th Avenue and 148th Street

Surrey RCMP wants everyone to contact them with information or dashcam recordings

SURREY (NEWS 1130) – The police in Surrey found shell casings on Thursday after closing an intersection near Green Timbers Park.

Mounties say they received calls about gunfire between two fast-moving vehicles around 5:30 pm. near 96th Avenue and 148th Street.

Possible shots fired in #SurreyBC in the last minutes according to callers @ NEWS1130Traffic @SurreyRCMP seen responding to an area near the southeast corner of Green Timbers Park.

– Bruce Claggett (@BruceClaggett) January 10, 2020

No one has been injured and no material damage has been reported.

“The two vehicles were described as a white Ford Expedition type and a white Lexus or Infinity type vehicle,” says Surrey RCMP in a release. “The vehicles were driving at a high speed and were last seen north on 148th Street.”

The police are looking for witnesses and dashcam recordings and are asking anyone who was around at that time to contact them at 604-599-0502. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

