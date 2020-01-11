Loading...

MONSEY, N.Y. – The number of residents who wanted to own pistols has risen sharply in a New York community that was shaken last month by a machete attack in which five men were injured during a Hanukkah party.

The Journal News reports that 73 gun license applications have been filed with the Rockland County Clerk office since the December 28 attack at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, a hamlet in Ramapo City, northwest of New York City.

That’s comparable to 51 requests the office received during the eight weeks prior to stabbing, County Clerk Paul Piperato told the newspaper.

Sixty-eight of the new applications came from residents of Ramapo, including 31 from Monsey.

“It is absolutely because of this incident,” Piperato told the newspaper, referring to the attack. “Somehow, form or form, they want to defend themselves.”

Chief William Barbera of the Sheriff’s Department of Rockland County says that an application is the first step in a process of months. Applicants must have a fingerprint and undergo a background check and firearm training before the paperwork is submitted to a licensing authority.

An academy run by veterans of Israeli Defense Forces has provided weapon training in Ramapo’s synagogues since the machete attack, The Journal News reports. The trainers have advised Jewish residents to seek unlimited gun permits.

“The goal is to be able to wear a synagogue and not just own it at home and reach it,” said Yonatan Stern, director of the academy.

The corresponding press