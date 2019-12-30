Gun instructor shot dead gunman in Texas religious service

Loading...

Jack Wilson is seen in a photo posted on his Facebook page for the county commissioner. On Sunday, Wilson, a gun instructor, shot dead an gunman in a Texas church. (Facebook)

By JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) – A man who trained others in his Texas church to use firearms to protect the congregation shot dead a few seconds after he opened fire during a service, the Texas Attorney General said on Monday.

Jack Wilson fired a single shot, quickly ending the attack that killed two people at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the town of Fort Worth in the White Settlement area. Over 240 worshipers were in the church at the time.

Wilson's biography on Facebook listed him as a former Hood County reserve assistant and a firearms instructor. He posted about the attack a few hours after it took place, saying that the event "put me in a position in which I hope no one should be. But the evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter at the church. I am grateful to GOD for having been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of church security. "

Speaking before the church, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said authorities "can't stop mental illness from happening, and we can't stop every madman from firing a gun." fire. But we can be prepared like this church. "

The Texas Public Security Department identified the attacker as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, on Monday. His mobile is under investigation.

Investigators searched Kinnunen's home in River Oaks, a small neighboring town where police said his department's only contact with the alleged shooter was a few traffic citations.

"It didn't exist until yesterday," said deputy chief of police Charles Stewart.

But Kinnunen seemed to have more serious brushes in other jurisdictions. He was arrested in 2009 for grievous bodily harm in Fort Worth and in 2013 for theft, according to Tarrant County court records.

He was arrested in 2016 in New Jersey after police found him with a 12-gauge shotgun and plastic-wrapped bullets in the area of ​​an oil refinery, according to the Herald News Grandstand in Eastern Brunswick. It was not immediately known how these charges were resolved.

Paxton joined other Texas officials in welcoming state gun laws, which authorize guns in places of worship. He added that the church security team had been officially organized after this year adopted a measure that affirmed the right of authorized handguns to carry a weapon in places of worship, outside of unless the establishment prohibits them.

"The important focus came after they realized they are able to protect themselves," said Paxton.

This law was passed in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, which also took place in a church. During the 2017 massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a man who opened fire in a Sunday morning congregation killed more than two dozen people. He committed suicide later.

In a live stream of Sunday church service in White Settlement, we can see the shooter rise from a bench and approach someone in the back of the back church before taking out a gun and opening fire. The faithful can be heard shouting and seen dodging under the benches or running while the papers are flying on the ground.

"I think you can see in the video that this guy was surrounded quite quickly by more than a few people," said Paxton.

Isabel Arreola told Star-Telegram that she was seated near the shooter and that she had never seen him before the service. She said that he appeared to be wearing a disguise, possibly a false beard, and that he was making her feel uncomfortable.

She said that the man got up, pulled a shotgun from his clothes, opened fire and was quickly shot.

"I was so surprised because I did not know that so many members of the church were armed," she said.

Sunday's shooting was the second attack on a religious gathering in the United States in less than 24 hours. On Saturday evening, a man stabbed five people while celebrating Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York.

Before the shooting, the shooter had drawn the attention of the church security team because he "was acting suspicious," Minister Jack Cummings told the New York Times. He said the team is made up of worshipers who are allowed to carry firearms and practice shooting regularly.

Cummings said the church added the team because of "the fact that people go to schools and shoot people."

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the dead Monday as Anton Wallace, 64, of Fort Worth, and Richard White, 67, of the suburbs of River Oaks.

Wallace's daughter Tiffany Wallace told Dallas KXAS television that her father was a deacon in church and had just made communion when the gunman approached him.

"I ran to my father and the last thing I remember was that he had asked for oxygen. And I was just holding him, telling him that I loved him and that he was going to do it, "said Wallace.

Her father was rushed to hospital but did not survive, she said.

"Are you just wondering why?" How can someone so wicked, the devil, get into the church and do that, "she said.

White's daughter-in-law, Misty York White, called him a hero on Facebook: "You opposed evil and sacrificed your life. Many lives have been saved through your actions. You have always been a hero for us, but the whole world now considers you a hero. We love you, we miss you, we are heartbroken. "

A church elder told The Times that one of the killed was a security guard who responded to the gunman.

"He was trying to do what he had to do to protect us," said senior Mike Tinius.

The gunman was killed within six seconds of the fire being opened, said Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. This rapid response saved an "untold number of lives".

Britt Farmer, senior minister of the church, said, "We have lost two great men today, but it could have been much worse."

The FBI was working to determine the reason for the shooter. Matthew DeSarno, the agent in charge of the agency's Dallas office, said the attacker was "relatively transient" but had roots in the area.

Paxton said on Monday that the shooter appeared to be "more lonely". "I don't think he had a lot of connections with a lot of people," he said.

In a 2009 affidavit requesting a court-appointed lawyer, Kinnunen reported having a wife and living with four children, according to court records. He told the court that he was self-employed in landscaping and irrigation work.

Church officials plan to make a statement Monday evening after a closed-door meeting and a prayer vigil just for church members, said Farmer.

The White Settlement website says it was named by local Native Americans in the 1800s for white families who had settled in the area. City leaders, who feared the name would damage the city's image, offered to rename it in 2005, but voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea.

Associated Press editors Paul J. Weber in Austin, Jamie Stengle in Dallas and Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.